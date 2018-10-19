EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018 nominees: Best TV

The Pocket-lint Gadget Awards will be taking place in November, celebrating products across 18 categories from smartphones and tablets to wearables and TVs.

Each category has six nominees, whittled down from the hundreds of devices we have reviewed in full at some point in the last 12 months and there are some excellent contenders. As usual, we have delivered, and will continue to deliver, a series of features, with one for each category detailing the nominees and why we think they deserved a place on the shortlist.

Previous features have presented the nominees for best game, best smartphone, best laptop, and best heapdhones, among several others. Here we are looking at the nominees for best TV and what we loved about the six models shortlisted. As with all the categories, it's a tough competition and there can only be one winner.

Vote for Hisense 75U9A 4K TV | Read the full review

The Hisense 75U9A certainly makes a statement. By breaking new ground for brightness and local dimming zones, it sends a strong message that Hisense is far more than just a budget brand.

The 75U9A doesn't quite have the processing power and colour richness to make the most of its brightness and dimming zone advantages, leaving the door open to superior performers such as the Samsung Q9FN and the Sony XD9405. It is still worth considering, though, especially if you can get it for an even more sensible price... and have enough space in your living room.

Vote for LG OLED C8 | Read the full review

LG has consolidated its position at the top of the premium TV tree and, in doing so, has delivered a highly capable and comprehensively featured OLED TV. The C8 builds on the success of last year's B7 and C7, delivering an even better picture, better sound and better features.

LG also supports almost every form of HDR, and its Dynamic Tone Mapping is nothing short of a revelation. Once you consider the gorgeous design, fantastic WebOS smart platform, comprehensive set of video streaming services and Dolby Atmos support, you've got a TV that will prove very hard to beat this year. It's an OLED revelation.

Vote for Panasonic FZ802 OLED TV | Read the full review

Panasonic's 2018 mid-range OLED TV is an excellent addition to its current line-up; it consolidates what the company does best, while adding some exciting new features, and does so at a very competitive price. The latest version of Panasonic's Studio Colour HXC processor delivers a level of image accuracy that is truly impressive, with beautifully defined colours and plenty of details in the shadows.

The image processing is equally as good, while the addition of the Dynamic Scene Optimiser feature helps boost the HDR performance. Its design might not be flashy but it's well made, and sounds surprisingly good for an ultra slim TV. When you take everything into account, you'll be hard pushed to find a better OLED TV for the money.

Vote for Philips 803 OLED TV | Read the full review

The Philips OLED 803 is a strong contender in an already impressive 2018 OLED field. Ambilight gives it a unique advantage, and it has another winner in Perfect Natural Reality, probably the best SDR-to-HDR image processor we've seen since Sony's object-based HDR remastering.

What Philips finally has got right is the price: at around £2000 this is a superb screen for the money, easily able to take-on LG's OLED equivalent. The OLED game just got even more exciting thanks to this Philips set.

Vote for Samsung Q9FN TV | Read the full review

Samsung needed to get its QLED story back on track and the Q9FN achieves that goal - and then some. The switch to a direct-lit screen with outstanding local dimming technology finally sets Samsung's Quantum Dots free, letting their full colour, contrast and brightness potential shine - literally. No other TV before has served up so much of HDR's potential.

Some people will still prefer the gorgeous pixel-level light precision rival OLED TV technology can muster. Some people may also decide they just can't live without Dolby Vision, despite the Q9FN's support for HDR10+ and remarkable performance with (standard) HDR10. The bottom line, though, is that the Q9FN is at the very least a worthy rival for any OLED TV seen to date. For its sheer, unadulterated HDR impact, there's currently nothing out there to match it.

Vote for Sony XF9005 TV | Read the full review

The Sony XF9005 deserves to be every bit as successful as its predecessor. It improves on performance in multiple key areas, including, most notably, brightness, colour, HD upscaling and motion clarity. What's more, it does this without costing significantly more.

There is a small price to pay for the brightness improvements in the form of some slightly more obvious backlight blooming around extremely bright HDR objects. But the good news far, far outweighs the bad.

Voting in the 15th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great TVs above you think should win the Best TV award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 17 categories.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 13 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 2 November.