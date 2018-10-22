EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018 nominees: Best Home Entertainment Device

The Pocket-lint Gadget Awards will be taking place for the 15th year in the middle of November. There are 18 categories spanning smartphones, tablets and laptops to games, cars and home entertainment devices, with each nomination being something we have seen and reviewed in full over the last 12 months.

Every year in the run up to the awards, we publish a series of features that look at the nominees within each category in a little more detail. We want you to know why they have been shortlisted and what we think is great about each of them to help you decide which ones you think should walk away as the overall winners.

We've already looked at the nominees for best game, best soundbar, best smartphone, best tablet / 2-in-1 and best TV, among several others, but here you'll find the nominees for the best home entertainment device.

Vote for Apple TV 4K | Read the full review

The Apple TV 4K aligns itself with the current standards, but where it really shows off is with its single purchase model. Buy an HD movie and it'll morph into the 4K one when it becomes available - without incurring additional costs. In other words: you'll always have the best available quality, depending on what's available and what device you're watching on.

The Apple TV 4K is the movie fan's champion set-top box and the place to buy 4K movies without breaking the bank, with the knowledge that if you own other Apple devices that you'll be able to easily watch them on the go too.

Vote for Now TV Streaming Stick | Read the full review

The Streaming Stick's advantages? It's the initial cheap price, basic voice control and the ease-of-access to pay-as-you-go Sky services. Maybe you want it as a way to bring TV and catch-up services to a second TV or to grab a week's access to Sports.

In the end, which streaming device you choose will probably come down to the services you use or the hardware you already own. The Now TV Streaming Stick has potential and provides access to quality content, just not in the quality that many will demand - and when that improves, so too may this budget stick's score.

Vote for Oppo UDP-203 | Read the full review

While it's not completely perfect, even as it stands today the Oppo UDP-203's 4K Blu-ray prowess goes a long way to justifying its premium price.

With its Dolby Vision talents - which is something even Panasonic's UB900 won't be getting - the Oppo seems sure to become the deck of choice for the sort of AV fan who considers "compromise" to be a dirty word.

Vote for Roku Express | Read the full review

Whether or not you need the Roku Express in your life depends entirely on your TV viewing habits, the TV you already own and any other peripherals you may already have attached. If you have a games console, for example, you can get the same major apps through that. On the other hand, if you only have Netflix on your TV, but you want Amazon Video and Now TV, too, then something like the Roku Express will be the perfect addition.

It's inexpensive and small enough to remain out of sight and out of mind. The vast selection of other channels/services in the store beyond the core important ones may not be relevant to everyone out there, but Roku says a lot of them have a cult following, so it's certainly worth spending some time searching through the store to see if there's anything extra you'd like to try.

Vote for Roku Streaming Stick+ | Read the full review

For every streaming devices that we look at that supports 4K HDR, the message is the same - there needs to be a unique selling point that seals the deal for you. For the Roku Streaming Stick+, we love the experience, we love the ease of use and the quality of the stream that we get from it. In a face-off with Google's Chromecast Ultra and Amazon's Fire TV, we'd pick Roku every time.

In fact, we do pick Roku every time in our own home setup. So while this is a first class streaming experience, the important thing to figure out is what your TV can already do and whether you actually need to buy it. If you do, then it's an easy decision to make.

Vote for Sky Q | Read the full review

With Sky Q, the broadcaster created a system and family of devices to suit all tastes and needs, with a strong multiroom focus and a modern outlook on household entertainment desires. The user interface is vast and has the power to change how you watch television, encouraging you to watch more content when, where and how you want to.

The addition of 4K content for the 2TB box makes this a flagship entertainment offering that covers all the bases, although the inclusion of HDR would have been the cherry on the top. Where Sky Q really shines though is in the vast amount of content on offer, with a lot in Ultra HD. It truly is the yardstick in the TV business.

Voting in the 15th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great entertainment devices above you think should win the Best Home Entertainment Device award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 17 categories.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 13 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 2 November.