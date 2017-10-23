EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 nominees: Best Home Entertainment Device

The Pocket-lint Gadget Awards will be taking place for the 14th year in the middle of November. There are 18 categories spanning smartphones, tablets and laptops to games, cars and home entertainment devices, with each nomination being something we have seen and reviewed in full over the last 12 months.

Every year in the run up to the awards, we publish a series of features that look at the nominees within each category in a little more detail. We want you to know why they have been shortlisted and what we think is great about each of them to help you decide which ones you think should walk away as the overall winners.

We've already looked at the nominees for best game, best interchangeable camera, best smartphone, best tablet / 2-in-1 and best TV, among several others, but here you'll find the nominees for the best home entertainment device.

Vote for Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | Read the full review

The simplicity of the Amazon Fire TV Stick makes it a great option for a second TV or those with a Full HD main set. It's also considerably cheaper than many alternatives on the market.

It has an excellent user interface and Alexa support for voice-control is a welcome addition, especially with its visual cue cards adding to the experience. For a penny shy of £40, you really can't go wrong with the 2017 Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Vote for Apple TV 4K | Read the full review

The Apple TV 4K aligns itself with the current standards, but where it really shows off is with its single purchase model. Buy a HD movie and it'll morph into the 4K one when it becomes available - without incurring additional costs. In other words: you'll always have the best available quality, depending on what's available and what device you're watching on.

This opens up a world of possibilities for those keen to expand their 4K library on the cheap. The new Apple TV 4K is the movie fan's champion set-top box and the place to buy 4K movies without breaking the bank, with the knowledge that if you own other Apple devices that you'll be able to easily watch them on the go too.

Vote for Google Chromecast Ultra | Read the full review

Google's Chromecast Ultra is an easy and predictable upgrade for Google and a device that makes complete sense by supporting the latest formats for video streaming to your TV. We'd recommend the Chromecast Ultra without hesitation, though many TVs already do the vast majority of the things this device offers.

That said, navigating content on your phone is often much faster than your TV and the appeal of having the latest apps with wider support for Chromecast Ultra could tip the balance in its favour over your TV. Google's Chromecast Ultra is a wonderful device, the greatest caster yet, making it perfect for the one per cent who might find use for it. For the other 99, however, chances are you simply won't need it in your life.

Vote for Nvidia Shield TV (2017) | Read the full review

The Nvidia Shield TV is expensive, but it's pricey because of the tech inside. The Tegra X1 chipset is the most powerful you'll find inside a mass-market media streamer to date and how many set-top-boxes are capable of not only streaming games but in 4K and 60fps? If gaming is important to you then Nvidia has the ideal solution here.

There are a few video apps and services notably missing from Android TV in general, which leaves room for improvement but its Netflix and Amazon Video support is second to none in a set-top-box thanks to 4K HDR support for both. It's also an excellent way to add a Plex media server to your home network. In a nutshell, the Shield TV really could be the digital hub of your home, and what price would you put on that?

Vote for Oppo UDP-203 | Read the full review

While it's not completely perfect, even as it stands today the Oppo UDP-203's 4K Blu-ray prowess goes a long way to justifying its premium price.

With its Dolby Vision talents (made available from mid 2017) - which is something even Panasonic's UB900 won't be getting - the Oppo seems sure to become the deck of choice for the sort of AV fan who considers "compromise" to be a dirty word.

Vote for Samsung UBD-M9500 | Read the full review

If you're after an Ultra HD Blu-ray player that will provide a genuine upgrade to the connected functionality in your living room and offer a better user experience than your older or other brand TV, then the Samsung UBD-M9500 succeeds in doing that where some players don't, making this a first-class choice.

Samsung launched the M9500 at a slightly lofty £500 price point, which has now tumbled to around £349 at John Lewis, or under £300 from Amazon, making this player a lot more appealing than it was previously.

Vote for Sky Q | Read the full review

With Sky Q, the broadcaster created a system and family of devices to suit all tastes and needs, with a strong multiroom focus and a modern outlook on household entertainment desires. The user interface is vast and has the power to change how you watch television, encouraging you to watch more content when, where and how you want to.

The addition of 4K content for the 2TB box makes this a flagship entertainment offering that covers all the bases, although the inclusion of HDR would have been the cherry on the top. Where Sky Q really shines though is in the vast amount of content on offer, with a lot in Ultra HD. It truly is the yardstick in the TV business.

Vote for Virgin TV V6 | Read the full review

There is absolutely no doubt in our minds that if you are an existing Virgin Media TV customer you should upgrade to the V6 box. It is considerably faster, 4K HDR enabled and comes with an RF remote control that doesn't require line-of-sight to function. The fact that the box works so well with an existing TiVo device to provide a multiroom solution should be considered too. It's a great upgrade option for existing TV subscribers.

In the Virgin TV V6 box, Virgin Media has created a device that can finally play in the same ballpark as its rivals. And one that can even improve its skills over time.

Voting in the 14th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great entertainment devices above you think should win the Best Home Entertainment Device award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 17 categories.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.