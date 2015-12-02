Best Apple TV games: What to play first

You've got a new Apple TV (2015) and now you are looking for some games to play on it. It might be able to stream Netflix at 1080p, but app support means it's a somewhat fully-fledged games console, albeit one that isn't as powerful as the Xbox One or PS4.

Still, a silly thing like a lack of huge amounts of graphical power isn't going to get in the way of a number of developers creating some really clever games for the new Apple TV.

While games, like the app choice at the moment, are few and far between, there are some cracking titles already available to play and some even better games that embrace the use of a Bluetooth controller.

Most of the games available on Apple TV currently use the new Apple Remote, but some will allow you to use an optional controller you connect via Bluetooth, or in some cases your iPhone or iPad with the app installed.

There are plenty of controllers available, but we can't recommend the Mad Catz C.T.R.L.i bluetooth controller (£49.99) enough. It works with the Apple TV, but also other Apple devices like the iPad and iPhone.

If you like playing games on your Apple devices it is also worth checking whether any that you've already purchased automatically come on the Apple TV. On your Apple TV go to the App Store, then Purchased to find out. We found a number of games like Asphalt 8 from Gameloft and Crossy Road were ready to install without spending any extra cash because we'd bought them before.

Whether it is simple puzzlers, running games, or trying to emulate the Nintendo Wii U, there are some great Apple TV games out there. Here we've tried to detail the best Apple TV games and will continue to update this feature as more become available.

If you spot any great Apple TV games out there, let us know in the comments so we can help share with others the best Apple TV games available.