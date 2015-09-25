10 best sports streaming services: The Ring, UFC TV, Red Bull TV and more

There are now so many different streaming services in the UK alone that it's hard to keep track of what offers what. Roku, for example, has over 1,700 channels available for its set-top-boxes and the Streaming Stick. And with that many it's hard to find the ones that will deliver the content you most want to watch.

That's why Pocket-lint is breaking it down and choosing our top 10 services in different categories over the coming months. We'll bring you our top 10 channels for documentaries, our top 10 for kids, and even our top 10 for comedy. First up, considering the Rugby World Cup 2015 is underway, here's our top 10 streaming services that provide some of the best sporting action.

The Golf Channel is a completely free service that offers video golf tips, interviews with some of the stars of the sport and views of many of the greatest golf courses around the world. If nothing else it's a free and fun way to learn new techniques if you are a keen golfer. And if you've ever wanted to fly over Augusta National like a bird, this has the next best thing.

Not to be confused with the daddy of the professional wrestling industry, the WWE Network (featured below), the World Wrestling Network brings together the shows and content from a collection of smaller promotions from around the US and the rest of the world. There are free preview segments to watch, but the majority of the content will need to be subscribed to to view, but it's a great place to see a more raw (pardon the pun) wrestling experience.

Although the Sky-owned NOW TV is an all-round entertainment service, its sports coverage is second to none in the UK. That's thanks to giving the option to subscribe on a daily, weekly or monthly basis to the Sky Sports channels, which include the broadcaster's station that's entirely dedicated to Formula One. The daily or weekly passes are also great value if you don't want to watch anything more than a cup final or short tournament. And you don't need to sign a contract as you can cancel your monthly subscription at any time.

Although UFC TV does offer some free content, which includes weigh-ins, interviews and build-up, it's a subscription service at heart, so you will need to sign up for an account to way the pay-per-view events or catch-up with recent bouts on demand. There is also a library of former fights to watch whenever you fancy.

Red Bull is active in a wide collection of sports so its free channel is jam packed with action from all over. Skateboarding, motorsports and watersports are just three of the areas covered and the app presents everything in a clean and effective menu system. Basically, if you love extreme sporting events, this is the place to go.

Launched in the UK at the beginning of the year after a couple of failed attempts, the WWE Network has been a huge success this side of the pond and it offers a cost effective way to watch all of the pay-per-view events every month as part of one subscription fee. They are shown live and are soon offered on demand. There's also plenty of other World Wrestling Entertainment programming too, and a vast archive of shows from the company's history.

The subscription channel for Major League Baseball has been going for a long time now and is one of the best ways to get access to all of the matches and highlights in the UK. There are more than 2,430 games to watch over a season for the die-hard fan and they are all presented in HD quality. And if you missed your team's latest match, they are available on demand soon after.

Featuring action from a myriad of American sports, including extreme biking, mixed martial arts, boxing and even a spot of arm wrestling, the X Sports Channel is a completely free service with tonnes of content available to watch on demand. A lot of the programming is presented in HD and there's even plenty of 3D content to view, which will work if your set can convert side-by-side 3D video.

Boxing fans will also find plenty to watch on The Ring, the official free channel of the world-renowned magazine of the same name. Classic fights, such as the bout between Floyd Mayweather and Brit star Ricky Hatton, and several contests featuring the incredible Manny Pacquiao are available to watch. There's also access to The Ring's livestream for current events.

If you love college American football and other sports, you'll love BTN. The Big Ten Network covers the games and sports competed between 14 of the biggest schools in the States. It's part of the Fox network, so production values are naturally very high, although you will need to sign up for a BTN Plus subscription. For that though, you will gain access to live games not broadcast on TV.

With a Roku streaming player you can turn any TV into a Smart TV. Stream your favourite TV show or movie from one of the 1,700+ channels including Netflix, NOW TV, Sky Store, Google Play, BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, All 4, Demand 5 and many more. With a ton of great movies and TV shows available, you can find the perfect title to match your mood. Enjoy hundreds of free channels, your favourite subscription-based services, rent or buy. You choose what to watch, where to watch it, and how much to pay for it!

Don't have a Roku streaming player yet? Shop now at Argos!