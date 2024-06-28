Key Takeaways It's easy to turn your tablet into a drawing pad.

Various apps and software packages can connect your tablet to your PC.

All you need is a tablet, bundled software, and one of several connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, USB, or Bluetooth.

Modern tablets stretch well beyond simple web browsing and gaming. With the ability to be converted into tools like smart home display hubs to control your home's speakers or any smart device, another often overlooked use for a tablet is repurposing it as a drawing pad to bring your digital art projects to life. Whether you're using an iPad, Surface Pro, or another tablet, keep reading to learn how to convert your tablet into a full-blown sketchbook.

Why turn your tablet into a drawing pad?

There's no need to purchase a dedicated drawing tablet like the Wacom Cintiq.

Supernote

With tablets, the powerful combination of touch screens, pen nubs, and other digital writing instruments makes it easy to mimic the look and feel of drawing on a sketch pad. Although there are several dedicated graphic tablets like the Huion Kamvas Pro 16 and XP-Pen Artist Pro 16TP, many can enjoy savings by using mainstream general-purpose tablets like the iPad and Microsoft Surface.

It takes less than a few minutes to convert your tablet into a drawing pad. Read on to find out how.

How to convert your tablet into a drawing pad

Follow this step-by-step guide

The first step in converting your tablet into a drawing pad is to select the right software, which is dependent on your operating system.

Here are some popular options for iOS, Android, and Windows:

Astropad Studio (iOS)

Astropad Studio See at Apple App Store

Astropad converts your iPad into a drawing tablet. It is compatible with PC and Mac and allows for magic gestures, customizable fingertips, sidebar shortcuts, Quick Keys, and many other options to simplify your tablet drawing.

Duet Display (iOS, Android, Windows)

Duet Display See at Apple App Store

Originally created by ex-Apple engineers as a multi-display option, Duet Display converts your iPad or Android into a tablet. It is compatible with the Apple Pencil and has many powerful features for artists, such as touch gestures, predictive line rendering, and more.

EasyCanvas (iOS, Android)

EasyCanvas See at Apple App Store

EasyCanvas is a graphic tablet app that lets you draw directly in Photoshop and Clip Studio. One of its best features is palm rejection technology, which senses your palm pressing against the screen to avoid unnecessary strokes. It is compatible with Windows 10 (WDDM version 2.0 or later) and iOS 12.2.

SuperDisplay (Android)

SuperDisplay See at Google Play Store

SuperDisplay allows users to convert their Android device into a graphics tablet.

Set up your tablet as a drawing pad

Once you've chosen software compatible with your operating system, here are the steps to convert your tablet into a drawing pad for your PC.

Download and Install Software

The first step is to install software or a companion app onto your PC. For example, EasyCanvas for Mac/PC allows any user to convert their iPad or Android into a drawing tablet, allowing access to all features, including stylus support.

Connect Your Devices

Companion apps usually connect your tablet to your PC using Wi-Fi, USB, or Bluetooth. We highly recommend working with a wired connection to avoid latency. The faster the connection, the more responsive your stylus activity. One of the worst things you can experience is shoddy stylus support and delayed input.

Start Drawing

Once you've downloaded the software and connected/paired services, it's time to launch the app and start drawing. Open your default or chosen drawing software on your tablet and watch your stylus actions mirror on your PC monitor.

Customize your drawing experience

Using quality stands, custom shortcuts, and more

There are many ways a digital artist can customize their drawing experience.

Invest in a Quality Stand

Sharp and accurate work may only be completed by investing in a quality tablet stand. Tablet stands help keep your tablet upright, reducing strain on your hands and wrists. Nowadays, plenty of reputable stands have adjustable angles and non-slip pads. If you plan on moving around a lot, ensure it's lightweight and portable. Always have your tablet at eye level to limit arm and neck strain. Your next masterpiece may depend on it.

Apply Custom Shortcuts

One of the best ways to improve your workflow is by setting up custom shortcuts. Also known as hotkeys, these allow digital artists to simplify repetitive actions like switching tools or redoing strokes, all with the press of a single button. Just be sure that your hotkeys are easily reachable, and practice using them until they become ingrained in your muscle memory. This will keep you steadfast and focused no matter how easy or difficult your artwork is.

Don't Ignore Calibration

One of the most important things you can do is ensure proper calibration of your stylus. Proper calibration ensures all strokes made on the screen are true and accurate representations of what you're trying to draw. With poor calibration, cursors don't align to stylus tips, resulting in shoddy work. Fortunately, it's straightforward to calibrate.

All of the drawing software mentioned above offer built-in calibration tools. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to calibrate the stylus with plenty of test strokes to ensure your alignment is on point.

Whether you're a rookie or a seasoned digital artist, it may be a good idea to forgo purchasing a dedicated drawing tablet and use your existing iPad or Android tablet as a drawing pad for your PC. Not only is it cheaper and more familiar to you, but the result is just as good as professional drawing tablets.