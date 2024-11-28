Key Takeaways Download My Classic on the App Store for $2.99 to transform your iPhone into an iPod Classic.

Input a special code into the app to change it from a Game Boy to an iPod Classic.

Navigate through the app with the iPod Classic scroll wheel and listen to songs from Apple Music. Spotify is not available.

I will never forget the day I got my first iPod. I was so excited about downloading all my favorite songs on iTunes so I could listen to them endlessly. It's a device that makes me very nostalgic, and will always have a special place in my heart. But now, thanks to the power of this app in the App Store, you can relive those iPod Classic days on your iPhone.

My Classic costs $2.99 on the App Store. It looks like a Game Boy, but when you download it, you can transform it into an iPod Classic, and it even controls the same way. You can also listen to any songs you have on Apple Music with it too.

How to transform your iPhone into an iPod Classic

Once you download the app, you need to input a special code

This may sound silly, but when you download My Classic, it looks like a Game Boy emulator. However, if you input a special code, the app transforms automatically into an iPod Classic (think of it as an Easter Egg). Why does the app allow you to do this? Your guess is as good as mine, but my assumption is it's a sly way of preventing it from being pulled from the App Store by Apple.

To transform the My Classic app from a Game Boy to an iPod Classic, follow these steps below:

1. Open up the My Classic app

2. Locate the d-pad and B and A buttons on the Game Boy. You will use these to input the code in the next step.

3. Enter this code: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A.

4. Tap okay on the on-screen pop-up. The iPod Classic interface will now appear.

Play your songs through Apple Music

You can also change the iPod Classic's theme

Once you've entered the code correctly, the app will automatically transform into an iPod Classic. To navigate the iPod Classic, use the scroll wheel on it the exact same way you would on the original device. You can't use touchscreen controls, only the scroll wheel. You can shuffle and play any songs you have on Apple Music using the app. Unfortunately, other music streaming services like Spotify are not available.

You can customize the iPod Classic with different themes, like silver, dark, black, and white. There's also a theme called special, which makes the iPod Classic black and red. I opted for silver for that truly classic experience. If you're feeling nostalgic and want to experience what it was like to listen to music using an iPod Classic, give My Classic a try.