Sick of password sharing? With many paid subscription platforms cracking down, I've turned to free streaming services like Tubi and Pluto TV, and they've been a lifesaver for me. Tubi shines with its diverse range of content, including everything from Korean and Chinese dramas to intriguing UFO documentaries. On the other hand, Pluto TV offers a wide array of options, with channels featuring everything from MTV's Jersey Shore to classic episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Wondering which is better? I say, why not just use both!

Tubi has a wide range of documentaries and independent films

But I love Tubi for its Korean and Chinese dramas

I personally love using Tubi for its large selection of Korean and Chinese dramas that really hit the spot for me. For example, Tubi offers gems like The K2, an action-packed romance thriller starring Ji Chang-Wook and Song Yun-ah, or the heartwarming 2013 romance drama Flower Boys Next Door. Tubi's international content is quite impressive, but for those who aren't as interested in Kdramas, there's a lot more to explore.

What I find great about Tubi is the number of different genre documentaries available! There’s an indecent amount of crime documentaries for all my fellow crime lover girlies out there! TMZ also has a wide range of documentaries featured on Tubi, including content like UFO Revolution: A 3-Part Event and O.J.: How He Really Did It. Tubi is well known for featuring up-and-coming independent films with directors, producers, and actors who are new to the scene.

One downside of Tubi, but it's the same as every other free streaming service, is the dreaded ads between episodes or at inconvenient times in movies. Fortunately, these ads are usually only around 30 seconds and quite enjoyable most of the time. On the bright side, Tubi's user interface is easy for me to navigate, which makes the whole experience that much smoother.

Pluto TV is a sci-fi lover's paradise

It's also my go-to for easy channel surfing

Pluto TV is the place to be if your secret (or not-so-secret) love is all things sci-fi! If you're a Trekkie like me, you'll love it here. There’s a live channel with reruns of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: The Original Series, and even a dedicated Doctor Who Classic channel.

The user interface is very user-friendly, though I’ve noticed that changing channels or shows on my computer can take a minute or so, which can be frustrating for someone used to binging on-demand content. However, once I downloaded the app, the problem was quickly resolved, and my viewing experience became much smoother.

With over 20 genres of content, Pluto TV seems to mirror the experience of cable TV. It has a more advanced TV guide that truly feels like flipping through cable channels without the hassle of numerous commercials. On average, while watching a movie on Pluto TV, there are about three quick ads skillfully placed throughout the film. The over 200 channels feature gems like MTV's Jersey Shore, every CSI show, and Hell's Kitchen.

Which should you try: Tubi or Pluto TV?

Why not both?

Both streaming services are free and offer their own unique perks, and I didn't expect myself to really enjoy different aspects of each. Tubi has a special place in my heart because it attracts fandoms like K-drama enthusiasts and crime documentary lovers -- just like me! It's amazing to see how these niche communities drive up viewership, creating a vibrant and engaged audience. I love diving into Tubi's vast library, knowing I can always find something that speaks to my specific interests.

On the other hand, Pluto TV offers an experience that feels like a trip down memory lane. Its easy channel surfing and on-demand movies evoke a sense of nostalgia that keeps me coming back for more. There's something comforting about flipping through channels, just like I used to do with traditional cable TV, and stumbling upon old favorites or discovering something new. It’s like the best of both worlds: the excitement of live TV with the convenience of modern streaming.

Depending on what I’m in the mood for, each platform offers a fun and free way to watch TV. Whether I’m drawn to the curated, fan-driven content on Tubi or the nostalgic, channel-surfing experience on Pluto TV, I know I’ve got plenty of options to keep me entertained.

This table highlights the main differences and benefits of each streaming service: