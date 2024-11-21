Key Takeaways Tubi's new Scenes feature offers short clips of shows and movies to help viewers easily decide what to watch.

Scenes is accessible on Tubi's app for iOS and Android devices via the navigation bar.

Tubi uses AI and machine learning to offer more personalized content recommendations.

Tubi , Fox's free ad-supported streaming platform , has an impressive library of more than 200 live channels and 250,000 movies. If you're like me, and always a bit indecisive about what to watch in your free time, then Tubi's new feature will help you decide.

Tubi recently announced the launch of a new feature called Scenes. It aims to help viewers find what to watch by scrolling through short clips from movies and TV shows available on the service. Essentially, Tubi has added its own version of TikTok to the app.

Tubi Tubi is a free streaming platform that offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and even access to live TV channels. Tubi is available across all major platforms via a dedicated application or via the web. number of users 80 million notable shows Hemlock Grove , Babylon 5 , Spartacus , Gotham , Columbo notable movies Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead , Child's Play , White House Down , Knives Out , It Premium Subscription No Originals Yes Live TV 200+ channels Price Free Free trial N/A Ad plans N/A Expand See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store See at Microsoft

How to use Scenes

It's incredibly easy to doomscroll on Tubi now

Tubi

Scenes is now available in the Tubi app on iOS and Android devices. To find it, simply open up Tubi's app, and you'll see it in the navigation bar at the bottom. From there, you can scroll through short clips of shows and movies. Scenes is part of Tubi's strategy to make finding entertainment on mobile devices quicker and easier.

Tubi leverages its machine learning and AI models to offer viewers more personalization with Scenes. "As viewers engage by liking or saving content to My List within Scenes, recommendations will become increasingly personalized," Tubi said in a press release.

Tubi has more than 81 million monthly active users, and it's the most watched FAST platform in the U.S. Not only does it have the world's largest collection of movies and TV episodes, but it also offers original shows and movies, too.

I have to admit, I think this new feature is pretty cool. I always struggle to find new shows to watch, and Scenes is a great way to view a bite-sized clip of a show to see if it garners any interest. It's clear Tubi has realized how much time people spend doom-scrolling TikTok and Instagram reels, and instead wants its viewers to do that with Scenes instead. I like Tubi's offering of on-demand titles and free TV. However, Pluto TV has it beat with this exclusive FAST channel , though.