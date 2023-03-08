You’ve hung the celebratory banner above the fireplace and distributed coasters deftly around the apartment. The balloons are inflated, the hors d’oeuvres are heated, the first round of drinks have been organized in an array upon the kitchen counter, ready for the guests to arrive. All has been set up with the greatest of care and attention to detail. What’s missing? It’s quiet. TOO quiet. You’ve spent hours curating the perfect party playlist (“Livin’ On A Prayer”, anyone?) but the only speakers capable of delivering it to your guests are the built-in speakers on your hand-held device. Despite the advances in smartphone technology, the job of keeping your guests’ ears suitably sated throughout the night is beyond them. You need the Halo 100 60W Party Speaker from Tronsmart.

Portable speaker with plenty of power

The Tronsmart Halo 100 60W Party Speaker is all you need to guarantee your guests transform your kitchen into a dance floor. Its diminutive size (weighing only 4.63 lbs and measuring 13.15 x 7.56 x 6.46 inches) enables it to follow the crowd, whether that means leaving the kitchen as your guests move to the dining room where the speaker can fill the air with mellow background music, or to the back porch where everyone can mingle amid patio lanterns and a solid soundtrack. Making it easier to get about are the built-in handle and detachable strap the speaker can sport. It can remain stationary or you can wear it like a purse so that wherever you go, the party goes, too. Regardless of whether the speaker is near the sink or the sprinklers, should things get out of hand, it can withstand a dousing, being IPX6 waterproof. Yes, it is both rugged and stylish.

But don’t let its small size lead you into thinking it can’t deliver on volume. Its three-way sound system can present 60 watts of stereo sound, potent enough to fill more than one room in your living space. Its woofer brings the bass while two mid-tweeters and one tweeter take care of the other end of the spectrum, delivering the treble with breathtaking crispness. The sound is clear and bright and yet, with the SoundPulse Audio available at the push of a button, you can boost the bass and tingle everyone’s spines onto the dance floor. That patented SoundPulse technology, an upgrade to DSP (digital signal processor) is built upon Tronsmart’s own algorithm, which marries sophisticated software and advanced hardware to produce a speaker whose technology is the industry touchstone for portable Bluetooth speakers. While dancing, you’ll notice that bass and clarity aren’t mutually exclusive, and an increase in volume doesn’t come at the cost of sound quality. Its bass, midrange, and treble are all adjustable, giving you total control over the sound it emits.

If your guests like to rock and roll all night (and party e-ver-y day), the Tronsmart Halo 100 Portable Party Speaker can keep up, capable of playing for up to 18 hours without having to be recharged. As it only takes less than five and a half hours to do so, you can have the speaker up and running with minimal fuss and minimal downtime.

It supports Bluetooth 5.3, the latest in short-range wireless technology. With that technological enhancement comes a more efficient form of communication that uses less power and is purported to be more stable, with a range of up to 49 feet in an open area. If Bluetooth isn’t your thing, you can still connect via Aux-in (e.g., connect it to your computer and play off that), TF card (e.g., a microSD card), and U-disk (i.e., a USB drive), and control by Siri, Cortana, and Google Assistant.

Take your festivities to the next level

The convenience cannot be overemphasized; not only will you be able to connect to the speaker from almost anywhere, but chosen guests will also be able to connect their phones and share their playlists for the big occasion. What’s more, being vocally controllable saves you from having to run to your speaker or fumbling about with your phone whenever you want to skip or replay a track or raise/lower the volume.

While the Tronsmart Halo 100 Portable Party Speaker can easily set the mood aurally, it can also do so visually. It boasts five LED lighting modes in a broad spectrum of colors, so you can turn off that unflattering, overhead, fluorescent bulb and refrain from having to flick the switch to your reading lamp repeatedly to attain the desired strobe effect. A nice touch is that the visuals are synchronized with the audio and can also be personalized through the speaker’s app so it will have your guests thinking your party has its own lighting tech stowed away in the closet. You have the option to go with one of five preset equalizers or go rogue and customize your own. And because the app has a ‘memory’ function, your settings can be retained long after the speaker has been turned off.

Don’t think, though, that the Tronsmart speaker’s intended use is solely for the big occasion. While it shines at parties, its sleek and subtle design can complement any room and environment, inside and outside. Simply turn off the RGB and you will have sweet and sonorous music or podcasts played at the perfect volume without the visual stimulation. It can fit on your bedside table and play ambient noise for you to fall asleep to just as well as it can provide music for that camping trip you have planned in the new year. Pair it with another of its kind and you’ve got stereo speakers, with one playing the left channel and the other playing the right. If you don’t intend on mobilizing them frequently, this is an outstanding feature in which you can set up your portable speakers in the ideal location within the room to optimize their sound as they play in sync. Plus, it doubles as a power bank with its 12,000mAh battery capacity so, on those aforementioned camping trips, you can charge your devices before listening to music should no other power source be available.

The speaker comes with an aux-in cable, type-C cable, the SoundPulse card, and carrying strap, making it just a 5.5-hour charge away from being used upon taking it out of the box. All you need to do is order it.

The price of Halo 100 is $119.69 on Amazon.com. And we are offering a $30 off coupon on the Amazon page.

Get an early discount of $10 on the Tronsmart website.

See at Amazon.com

See at Amazon.co.uk