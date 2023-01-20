Disney is reportedly planning another Tron sequel, only 13 years after the last hit our screens. It is said to be talking to Joachim Rønning to helm the movie with Jared Leto allegedly starring.

Rønning has worked with Disney before, directing the last Pirates of the Caribbean film, Salazar's Revenge, and, more recently, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. He has so far not been involved in the Tron franchise though, so this will be all new to him.

Actor Jared Leto has been linked with the project for a fair few years, with rumours originally starting in 2017 that he will play a major role. However, the movie stalled, not least because of the pandemic, and it is only now that it seems the studio is ready to proceed.

Deadline writes that it is currently in pre-production and filming is tentatively due to start in August 2023.

The last Tron film, Tron: Legacy, was a hit for Disney and one of the better 3D movies to be released in theatres and on 3D Blu-ray. However, with the format dying as a home entertainment alternative, it's hard to see the full 3D version these days. The standard 2D version is available in HD with 5.1 audio on Disney+, along with the 1982 original.

Hopefully, once it has been released theatrically, Tron: Ares will hit Disney+ to stream. We also hope that it retains the same look and soundtrack style of Legacy, which is still a visual and aural feast.

Also according to Deadline, the script for Ares has been written by Jesse Wigutow (It Runs in the Family). It is being produced by Justin Springer, who also worked on the last Tron film, and Leto himself through his own company, Paradox. Emma Ludbrook from Paradox is also listed as a producer, as is Jeffrey Silver (The Lion King).

Considering filming won't even start until later this year, there's no word yet on a prospective release date. We'd imagine 2025 at the very least.

We'll bring you more about Tron: Ares as soon as we find out.