Key Takeaways Perform a health check to determine Windows 11 compatibility with your PC.

Disable unnecessary startup programs to speed up Windows performance.

Regularly scan for viruses and uninstall unwanted apps to optimize Windows 11.

Microsoft's Windows 11 is the default operating system on most new laptops and desktops because of its superb performance and up-to-date features. It's also user-friendly and feels like home for anyone familiar with the Microsoft ecosystem.

Windows 11 delivers a smooth experience for most users but can still have performance issues caused by the hardware, third-party apps, and incorrect settings. As a long-time user, here are my go-to ways I improve Windows 11 performance when my PC is running slow. -- and how you can hopefully boost your PC's performance.

1 Health Check

Find out about your PC's capabilities to run Windows 11

Running a health check won't make your laptop faster, but it is a great place to start if you're experiencing problems. The app will check if your hardware can run Windows 11 and display any problems preventing the OS from working well. Running a health check on newer machines with Windows 11 preinstalled isn't necessary because they already meet the criteria. You can still use the battery, storage capacity, and other tools to analyze performance.

Running the PC Health Check app is critical if you've updated an older laptop or bought one second-hand and are having Windows 11 issues.

1. Download the Windows PC Health Check app

2. Open the app, accept the license terms, and click Install.

3. Once installed, tick the Open Windows PC health Check box and click Finish.

4. When the PC health at a glance window opens, click on Check Now.

5. You'll get a message telling you whether your PC meets or doesn't meet the requirements to run Windows 11 properly.

6. Click on See all results to see how your hardware compares to Windows 11 minimum requirements.

2 Disable Startup programs

You probably aren't using most of them anyway

Windows 11 can take a while to get going if there's a long list of startup programs to run every time you switch on your PC. Many programs automatically add themselves to your startup list and can be easily removed to speed up performance. You'll still be able to access them whenever you like; they won't be slowing your computer down anymore.

1. Click on Settings.

2. Open Apps.

3. Click on Startup. A list of all the startup apps will open. You'll be able to see at a glance if they have a high, medium, or no impact on performance.

4. Adjust the slider on the apps you want to remove from the startup list.

3 Antivirus Scan

Use reputable software to protect yourself from threats

Viruses and other malware can wreak havoc on Windows 11, leading to slow performance and other issues. That's why installing a reputable antivirus and keeping it updated to handle the latest threats is critical to Windows 11 performance. Performing regular scans to detect and fix security, performance, and network errors can go a long way to keeping your PC functioning correctly and preventing unnecessary problems.

1. Open your antivirus. There should be a desktop or taskbar icon to click on.

2. Click on Scan.

3. Wait for the antivirus to scan your PC.

4. It will display a list of threats if it finds any. It will say no threats were detected if none were found.

5. Click on Next to exit or remove the threats.

4 Uninstall unwanted apps

They have a way of piling up unless you do something about it