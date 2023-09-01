Treblab WX8 True Wireless Earbuds Treblab WX8 True Wireless Earbuds $50 $25 Save $-25 These earbuds deliver a great balance between power and price, with punchy midrange and three sizes of comfortable silicon eartips. Use code 50NOWWX8 to save 50 per cent. $50 at Amazon

Wireless earbuds: can't live without them, can't stop losing them in the couch cushions. The smart move is to have a spare pair around in case of emergencies, and these Treblab models will do the job ably - especially with half off the sticker price on Amazon using code 50NOWWX8 .

Why the Treblab WX8 True Wireless Earbuds are worth your money

Although Treblab might not be a well-known name in audio, they produce reliable products at a reasonable price. Their WX8 earbuds are no exception, delivering solid bass and clear top notes at impressive volumes with minimal distortion. The noise cancellation functionality is also very competent, but it can't be adjusted if you do want outside noise to come through for some reason. The WX8 earbuds come with three different silicone tips for various sized ear openings. They're well-made and comfortable.

These earbuds operate using the now-standard touch interface that lets you pause music, answer phone calls, adjust the volume and more with simple gestures. Battery life is also very solid, with four charges coming from a fully-juiced case. The case charges either wirelessly or through USB-C in a little over an hour.

Remember, you must enter the code 50NOWWX8 on the Amazon checkout page to apply the discount.