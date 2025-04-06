Summary A universal adapter for global travel is vital for different outlet types.

There's nothing like a check-in notification for an international flight that makes you triple-check your packing list. I've been around the block a time or two, so I've got the clothing choices, toiletries, and other essentials down -- especially when it comes to tech.

Sure, you've got the typical cords and chargers that come with your laptop, phone, and even tablet. But what other tech and accessories do you bring for your travels ? Whether you're up in the sky in airplane mode or getting set up in the hotel before your meeting, here's what's always in my bag when I travel -- abroad and domestic.

However, when it comes to tech, I try to be as minimalist as possible. I also tend to lose things, and anything tech-related seems to be the first to go missing. What's typically on my checklist are a good pair of headphones, my laptop (and its sleeve), adapters (if I'm going abroad), and portable chargers if I know I won't have access to an outlet. If I have a particularly long journey, I'll even bring my trusty Kindle Paperwhite.

1 Universal adapter

The outlets of the world really throw me for a loop

I don't travel outside of North America too often, but when I do, the first thing that gets zipped up in my carry-on is a universal adapter. Most of Europe uses Type C outlets (also known as the Europlug) that have two round pins, but there are some exceptions who use Type F (or Shuko) outlets and Type J outlets (Switzerland). However, in the UK, Ireland, and a couple of other places, they use Type G, or British Plugs.

I want to be fully charged up to enjoy the Dolce Vita, of course.

Getting a universal adapter is imperative, especially if you're traveling to several different countries in one trip and don't want to carry around half a dozen adapters. I'm going to Italy, but my connecting flight and layover put me in London for a few hours -- a few hours that will be precious for giving my electronics a boost.

