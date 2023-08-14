Dollar Flight Club $100 $3380 Save $3280 Whether you're a frequent traveler or just want to make an upcoming trip a little more affordable, this deal is the one for you. Right now, you can get two lifetime licenses to Dollar Flight Club for just $100, which regularly would be the price for just one. $100 at StackSocial

Traveling can be fun, but it can also get very expensive pretty quickly. And while flights have continued to become pricier as the years go on, finding deals gets harder. Dollar Flight Club, however, is a service that does all the work for you to find the best flight deals, helping you potentially save a ton of money. The only small issue? You have to pay to use it. But right now, StackSocial is offering two of the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus lifetime plans for just $100. Normally, a single license costs $14 per month, meaning two licenses would run $28 per month - so essentially this deal will pay for itself pretty quickly.

Why should you take advantage of this deal now?

This deal is only available for a limited time, making now the perfect time to sign up and get started with Dollar Flight Club. StackSocial usually sells a single lifetime license to the service for $100, which is a pretty good deal on its own, but this doubles that at no additional cost. Using Dollar Flight Club is as simple as entering your home airport into your account, and then sitting back to watch the deal options on your dream destinations flow in. Depending on where you want to go, some customers have found international trips for as little as $300.

With Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus, you get access to all the features the company offers. These include things like deals in all classes of flights, domestic, international and Mistake Fares from your local airport, up to 50 per cent off at select Dollar Flight Club partners, and more. So, whether you have a bunch of upcoming travel planned that you're looking to make more affordable or just want to save on a family vacation, this is a game changer.

The Premium Plus plans offer several additional features over the standard Premium plan, such as deals on all classes as opposed to just economy, and priority support for any metaphorical turbulence. And if you don't need all the extras, you can score two subscriptions to the Premium plan for just $50.