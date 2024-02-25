Key Takeaways Lenovo unveiled the innovative ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop with a unique, futuristic design.

The transparent laptop boasts AI features like blending physical and digital worlds for user-generated content.

Lenovo also introduced more traditional but updated laptop models like the ThinkPad T14 Gen 5.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is just getting underway, and Lenovo kicked off the show correctly with several laptop announcements. Some are more traditional and aimed at the everyday laptop user, and some are outside of the normal realm, with the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display laptop leading that charge.

With the traditional ThinkBook laptops rounding out the company's offerings, it's hard not to get excited about what Lenovo is set to roll out throughout 2024 and beyond.

Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display laptop

The laptop that will turn the most heads is, without question, the Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display with a see-through screen that gives a glimpse at the potential future of laptops. The company says it has a 17.3-inch Micro-LED transparent display that offers a borderless viewing experience. The keyboard area is also transparent, making the laptop look almost like a space-age floating device, unlike anything we've ever seen. Despite the transparent design, Lenovo says its display offers 1000-nit brightness, which is more than expected from this new technology.

The transparent keyboard switches between a full keyboard for typing and writing and a drawing space that works with a supported pen. There's also a lot of talk of Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC) and how it could be useful with a laptop like this. For example, Lenovo cites blending physical objects and overlaying digital information to create unique user-generated content that wouldn't be possible with a traditional notebook.

Unfortunately, Lenovo calls this laptop a "proof of concept," so we wouldn't expect to be able to purchase one anytime in the near future, if at all. "Lenovo ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop is not only a proof of concept but showcases a futuristic perspective on AI PCs, blending digital and physical environments that can enhance user experiences in ways never imagined," reads the company's press release.

Lenovo announced ThinkBook laptops you can actually buy soon

Of course, Lenovo didn't only announce a futuristic laptop that no one can buy for a long time. In fact, the company revealed several versions of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, a Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, a Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, and a Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4. These laptops are all slated to launch between March and May, so there's some cool stuff to be excited about on the horizon, even if most of these models are iterative changes that build on the success of the already popular laptops.

Here's the breakdown of the availability of each of Lenovo's new laptops:

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i Gen 5, April 2024, starting price of $1,199

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 AMD, May 2024, starting price of $949

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, April 2024, starting price of $1,399

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, April 2024, starting price of $1,219

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, April 2024, starting price of $1,399

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4, March 2024, starting price of $1,169

On paper, it looks like Lenovo has a solid lineup of new laptops and 2-in-1 devices coming soon, so if you're thinking about picking up a new Windows laptop, it might be worth waiting for Lenovo's latest.