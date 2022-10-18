Netflix has added a new feature that should finally make it possible to keep your watchlist and viewing history even if you know you're going to lose access to a Netflix account, or that you're going to kick someone off your own account.

The system lets you move a personal profile over to a new account to keep a range of details, although it'll only work when moved to a brand new account. It's perfect for whenever you might need a new account to watch your favourite shows.

Here's everything you should know about the new feature.

What can you move to a new Netflix account?

Firstly, it's worth being clear about what you can bring with you when you move your profile over to a new account.

Netflix says that your profile will bring with it its recommendations, viewing history, saved titles in My List, game saves, subtitle appearance and other settings.

This means that you should be able to pick up watching on a new account without it feeling any different at all.

How to transfer your Netflix profile to a new account

Now that Netflix has turned this feature on for pretty much all its users, you'll find the "Transfer Profile" option under the drop-down when you click on your profile image while using Netflix - tapping or clicking on this will start you off.

Netflix

Again, though, you'll only be able to move the profile onto a new membership, so you cannot assign it to another account you already have.

Once you enter the required details for your new account, the profile will be moved over and you'll have separate accounts.