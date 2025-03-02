Summary The Apple TV 4K is the best streaming device -- it's fast, customizable, and works seamlessly with Apple ecosystem.

It offers superior features like 4K picture, Dolby Vision HDR, AirPod connectivity, Siri voice control, and an ad-free interface.

Investing in Apple TV 4K will give tou complete control, flexibility, and future-proofing for upgrades without changing the TV hardware itself.

These days, when people want to stream their favorite shows and movies, they usually turn to their smart TV. But smart TVs are often slow, don't get updated as frequently, and sometimes certain streaming apps aren't even available. That's where a standalone media player comes in, except it can be a little tricky deciding which one to go for.

There are a few options to choose from. Amazon has its Fire TV line of streaming sticks and devices. Roku is an industry leader, while Google has its Google TV Streamer , and Nvidia offers the Shield. Well ahead of the pack, though, is the Apple TV 4K .

Apple TV 4K (2022) Brand Apple Bluetooth codecs 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 Ethernet Gigabit (128GB model only) Storage and RAM 64GB, 128GB $130 at Best Buy $130 at Apple

The only problem with the Apple TV, though, is that it's among the most expensive streaming devices you can buy, starting at $130 for the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage, and going up from there. However, I'd argue the price is well worth it.

Making the switch

From Roku to Apple

Apple / Pocket-lint

When I first went out in search of a streaming device, I decided to go simple and cheap. I picked up a Roku Express HD, a simple streaming stick that plugged right into the back of my TV. The setup was simple, and the device worked well enough, with most of the apps I needed easily available to me. It wasn't long, though, before I started getting frustrated.

The first issue with the Roku was its speed. While an improvement over my then-dated smart TV, the Roku stick was nonetheless quite slow. Scrolling through menus, the device regularly lagged, and things only got worse with certain apps. Prime Video, for example, regularly froze on me for seconds at a time, which was annoying to say the least.

The first issue with the Roku is its speed.

Customizability was also lacking, especially for some of my needs, being a stickler for things like good picture quality. When I finally decided to upgrade my setup to 4K, I decided to upgrade my streaming device at the same time. I considered going with a 4K player from Roku, which was quite reasonably priced, but in the end I made the switch to an Apple TV 4K.

Related My Apple TV makes me wish I had an iPhone The Apple TV is great, but it'd be better if I had an iPhone to go with it.

Features, features, features

The Apple TV+ does it all (almost)

Despite its heftier price tag, the Apple TV 4K simply made sense. Firstly, being an Apple product, it worked well for me, given I'm already deep in the Apple ecosystem. The device works well with both my MacBook Pro and my iPhone. All my photos, podcasts, and music are available through the device, too.

I can use my phone to control the Apple TV, which is even better than using the remote that comes with the device. Better still, the Apple TV can automatically connect to my AirPods, which lets me watch TV and movies with excellent, spatial audio without bothering my roommate or the neighbors.

The Apple TV is also a fast device, with Apple's A15 Bionic chip, offering excellent 4K picture resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, Bluetooth, Siri voice control and more. Navigation is easy and smooth, especially with the built-in TV app, which offers a portal to see offerings from various streamers, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, and others -- though Netflix has refused to join in.

t=There are no ads in sight, except recommendations for new shows and movies to watch.

Settings can be adjusted to perfectly suit just about any home theater setup, with a range of resolutions, frame rate and content matching. It also works with Apple's HomeKit to act as a smart home hub, along with being an all-purpose entertainment center. It's even possible to play games from the App Store by connecting to just about any wireless game pad.

And best of all, unlike Roku, there are no ads in sight, except recommendations for new shows and movies to watch. In terms of competition, only the Nvidia Shield exceeds Apple in terms of pure customization, though it's missing key features, including certain HDR modes.

Related I love my Apple TV but this setting is deeply frustrating Things like this make the Apple TV 4K harder to use for everybody.

Getting the most out of my TV

It's all about control

Pocket-lint / Apple

The truth is, for most people, the apps on their smart TV will be more than enough for any and all binge-watching needs. Still, there's good value in having a separate, dedicated streaming device. What it's really about is control, and not being stuck with whatever the TV manufacturer has decided to offer.

With the Apple TV 4K, I don't have to be stuck. When I change my TV, my Apple TV will remain the same. And if Apple ever introduces an even better Apple TV, I can always upgrade to that without having to drop a lot more money on a new TV. On top of that, the Apple TV lets me use more apps, and I can customize it to deliver the best possible picture quality to my TV -- which even my smart TV's built-in apps don't seem to do as well.

That's why the Apple TV 4K is the king of streaming devices to me, and even though it cost a lot more than my Roku, the price was well worth it.