One of the wisest purchases I've made over the past few years is nabbing the TP-Link Deco AX3000 wireless mesh internet system. Comprised of three mesh Wi-Fi routers, I’ve fully covered my condo with the best internet coverage possible.

While, yes, a three-point mesh Wi-Fi system may seem like overkill in a big-city condo, it's needed. My only entry point for fibre internet is on the main floor of my unit. My office is located on the second floor. Dividing the two floors is a massive slab of concrete. While I could have gotten a technician to rewire my unit or run my own Ethernet to my office, I used a mesh system instead.

Thanks to the TP-Link Deco AX3000, I’ve connected directly to my primary fibre internet source. I’ve hidden another in a closet near my kitchen. The last one is in my office with an Ethernet cable running straight to my PC. The system has always worked great and provided a strong internet connection.

TP-Link Deco AX3000 $160 $280 Save $120 TP-Link's Deco AX3000 features three wireless mesh Wi-Fi points. With a total of nine ethernet ports, the Deco AX3000 can over reliable Wi-Fi 6 across a 6,500 sq ft. home. $160 at Amazon

What makes the Deco AX3000 stand out?

I hate messing with Wi-Fi settings, so the plug-and-play nature of TP-Link’s mesh system is perfect.

TP-Link is a leader in home mesh systems. The Deco AX300 can cover 3,500 square feet. Again, I went overboard with my purchase relative to the size of my home. This mesh system is a solid option for a fully-sized home with three dedicated floors. The Deco AX3000 supports Wi-Fi 6 which, even if you’re not Wi-Fi 6-ready, is great for future proofing.

The best part is that you’ll find nine 3-Gigabit Ethernet ports as you get the three mesh units. This is great for plugging into a PC, console, smart home device, etc.

Typically, the TP-Link Deco AX3000 costs $279.99. However, throughout its Prime Day promotion, the company lists its mesh system for $159.99.