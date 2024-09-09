Key Takeaways The Toyota Prius has been redesigned to feature an amazing sleek exterior.

It offers excellent fuel economy, especially with the plug-in hybrid model.

The interior is practical but lacks a premium feel, with some compromises on space due to the stylish design.

Let's face it: Early incarnations of the Toyota Prius were dull to look at, even if they were innovative and economical. However, the latest version is a super sleek sedan that looks awesome. I think Toyota has realized it might be on to a good thing because the company plans to sell the car in the UK, so it's not just everyone on the other side of the pond who gets to enjoy the 2025 Prius' delicious styling lines.

There are a couple of options to choose from, too -- with front- and all-wheel drive variants available, both of which are powered by a 2-liter gas-powered lump. Better still, the Prius Prime comes as a plug-in hybrid, so for anyone with access to home or workplace charging, Toyota's latest could be even more economical to run than earlier Prius models. Therefore, the new car is not only great to look at but very practical too.

Recommended 2025 Toyota Prius Prime The 2025 Toyota Prius shines thanks to its rakish profile. This is backed up by excellent fuel economy, and with the hybrid model, there's the benefit of plug-in charging, too. However, there are some compromises, mainly due to the smaller cabin area that's a result of the new design. Moreover, the new Prius is a low-ish car, so it’s not likely to be as appealing to Uber drivers as older models. Overall, though, it’s a great car.

Engine 2-liter gas hybrid Drive Layout Front or four-wheel drive Horsepower 164 kW / 194 hp 0-60mph 6.8 seconds Top Speed 109 mph Transsmission Automatic Range 44 miles on battery Pros Great design

Drives well and offers excellent fuel economy

Ideally suited to folks with home or work charging Cons Some compromises on interior space due to body shape

Lower to the ground than earlier versions

Interior is practical rather than premium

Price, specs, and availability

In the UK, the Toyota Prius plug-in Excel model I drove costs £39,996. That gets you the 2-liter, front-wheel drive car seen in this review. Over in the US, consumers can opt for the LE edition, starting from just over $29,000, which features 17-inch wheels. They can also splurge for the XLE, which is just over $32,000. It features larger 19-inch alloys. Toyota is also offering a limited edition model that costs just a bit over $36,000.

Toyota Prius Prime Engine 2-liter gas hybrid Drive Layout Front or four-wheel drive Horsepower 164 kW / 194 hp 0-60mph 6.8 seconds Top Speed 109 mph Transsmission Automatic Range 44 miles on battery Battery size 13.6kWh Expand See at Toyota

Design and Build

Look at those styling lines

I think Toyota's design team has done an incredible job with the new Prius. In fact, the car's looks are what I like most about it. Finished in the metallic Mustard Yellow you see pictured throughout, the Prius looks distinctive. Although it's essentially a rather sensible sedan, the overall stance of the 2025 Prius is long and very low-slung. In fact, it not only looks low to the ground, but it feels that way when you drive it.

Things get off to a great start with the exterior, down at the front, with that pointy, edgy snout, slimline headlights and some neat contrasting intake areas beneath the license plate. It's hard to miss the windshield's radical line too, which dramatically affects the overall look of the car. The body is smooth down the sides, with panels designed for optimal aerodynamics.

Moving to the back, Toyota has furnished the rear end with impressive levels of attention as well. The taillights, badging, and the liftback itself have all been created with care. I especially liked the way the black areas contrasted with the bright yellow of my test car. Add it all together, and the new Prius looks way better than the countless older models out on roads across the world. A slight downside to the exciting styling is some compromise on interior space, but for me, that's definitely a price worth paying.

An all-new interior

Practical rather than premium

While the exterior of the 2025 Prius looks very high-end, the interior is slightly less impressive. I like it, but there's enough standard-grade plastic used inside the cockpit to remind you that this is a Toyota, rather than a Lexus. That's not to sell the new Prius short. It offers a super comfortable cabin to sit in as well, either in the front or the back, even if the synthetic leather seat material feels more practical than premium. The front dash is interesting, too, with most of it dominated by a landscape-oriented touchscreen.