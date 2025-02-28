Summary Hybrids like the Toyota Camry are solid investments due to better mileage & demand. (98 characters)

Like other Japanese automakers, Toyota is known for making durable vehicles. However, some models are more reliable than others, and certain models depreciate faster than the rest. Here are ten used Toyota cars we think you should buy, based on price and reliability.

As it turns out, the cars on this list are hybrids. While electric vehicles depreciate rapidly, hybrids are a solid investment. They tend to hold their value because they can generally drive more miles, and remain in demand for their efficiency.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Toyota and other authoritative sources, Kelley Blue Book and J.D. Power. I've ranked them by price, from most to least expensive.

10 2022 Toyota Camry hybrid

Average Used Price: $26,564 - $29,997

Almost as good as new, a low-mileage 2022 Toyota Camry isn't difficult to find. The Camry is the only car to outsell the Corolla within the Toyota family, and used models are just as popular. This demand combined with solid reliability drives used pricing up, sometimes becoming more expensive than the list price of a brand-new model.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-liter hybrid Transmission 8-speed automatic Horsepower 208 hp Torque 149 lb-ft Driveline FWD 0-60 MPH 7.4 seconds Top Speed 135 mph

Pros

Spacious interior

Quiet and pleasant ride

Modern technology

Cons

Still expensive when buying used

gas-only version is more powerful

New model MSRP is sometimes more affordable

9 2021 Toyota Venza

Average Used Price: $26,096 - $28,787

The Toyota Venza is slightly bigger than a RAV4, and shares the same engine. It's more spacious and practical than the RAV4, but that's about it. As far as mid-sized SUVs go, the Venza isn't the most exciting. However, if you can get one at the lower end of the price scale, it'll be excellent value-for-money.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-liter hybrid Transmission CVT Horsepower 219 hp Torque 163 lb-ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 7.5 seconds Top Speed 118 mph

Pros

Smooth transmission

Adaptive cruise control as standard

Very efficient crossover

Cons

Small cargo space in this segment

More expensive than the desirable RAV4

Can feel underpowered

8 2021 Toyota RAV4 hybrid

Average Used Price: $25,774 - $28,623

As a direct comparison to the Venza above, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 is the brand's most popular model, and was the best-selling SUV of 2024. Despite being smaller than the Venza, its more accessible pricing is attractive. Plus, the RAV4 is renowned for off-road driving with all-wheel drive as standard.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-liter hybrid Transmission 8-speed automatic Horsepower 219 hp Torque 165 lb-ft Driveline AWD 0-60 MPH 7.1 seconds Top Speed 117 mph

Pros

Many low mileage examples around

More powerful and efficient than gas model

Capable of venturing off-road

Cons

Base trims lack features

Pricier than rivals

Somewhat bland driving experience

7 2019 Toyota Highlander hybrid

Average Used Price: $23,740 - $27,679

The Toyota Highlander is a practical family SUV with three rows of seating and a pokey V6 engine. For some reason, Toyota decided to make the Highlander compact, so the third row is tight. It's a true workhorse, though, able to tow up to 3,500 lbs, while standard all-wheel drive makes it unstoppable. Toyota introduced Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the Highlander in 2019, so watch out for early productions that might miss out.

Performance Specifications