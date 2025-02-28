Summary

  • Hybrids like the Toyota Camry are solid investments due to better mileage & demand. (98 characters)
  • The Venza offers good value if purchased at the lower end of the price scale. (73 characters)
  • The 2014 Toyota Camry is a reliable sedan with excellent used pricing and fuel efficiency. (87 characters)

Like other Japanese automakers, Toyota is known for making durable vehicles. However, some models are more reliable than others, and certain models depreciate faster than the rest. Here are ten used Toyota cars we think you should buy, based on price and reliability.

Toyota
Founded
August 28, 1937
Founder
Kiichiro Toyoda
Headquarters
Aichi, Japan
Current CEO
Koji Sato

As it turns out, the cars on this list are hybrids. While electric vehicles depreciate rapidly, hybrids are a solid investment. They tend to hold their value because they can generally drive more miles, and remain in demand for their efficiency.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Toyota and other authoritative sources, Kelley Blue Book and J.D. Power. I've ranked them by price, from most to least expensive.

Toyota APM
Related
Toyota's Paris Paralympic mobility solutions left me impressed and hopeful

Disabled athletes face their fair share of challenges,, but Toyota is helping with its suite of mobility solutions.

10 2022 Toyota Camry hybrid

Average Used Price: $26,564 - $29,997

Front quarter view of the 2022 Toyota Camry driving
Toyota

Almost as good as new, a low-mileage 2022 Toyota Camry isn't difficult to find. The Camry is the only car to outsell the Corolla within the Toyota family, and used models are just as popular. This demand combined with solid reliability drives used pricing up, sometimes becoming more expensive than the list price of a brand-new model.

Performance Specifications

Engine

2.5-liter hybrid

Transmission

8-speed automatic

Horsepower

208 hp

Torque

149 lb-ft

Driveline

FWD

0-60 MPH

7.4 seconds

Top Speed

135 mph

Pros

  • Spacious interior
  • Quiet and pleasant ride
  • Modern technology

Cons

  • Still expensive when buying used
  • gas-only version is more powerful
  • New model MSRP is sometimes more affordable

9 2021 Toyota Venza

Average Used Price: $26,096 - $28,787

Front quarter view of the 2021 Toyota Venza in a studio
Toyota

The Toyota Venza is slightly bigger than a RAV4, and shares the same engine. It's more spacious and practical than the RAV4, but that's about it. As far as mid-sized SUVs go, the Venza isn't the most exciting. However, if you can get one at the lower end of the price scale, it'll be excellent value-for-money.

Performance Specifications

Engine

2.5-liter hybrid

Transmission

CVT

Horsepower

219 hp

Torque

163 lb-ft

Driveline

AWD

0-60 MPH

7.5 seconds

Top Speed

118 mph

Pros

  • Smooth transmission
  • Adaptive cruise control as standard
  • Very efficient crossover

Cons

  • Small cargo space in this segment
  • More expensive than the desirable RAV4
  • Can feel underpowered

8 2021 Toyota RAV4 hybrid

Average Used Price: $25,774 - $28,623

Front quarter view of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 driving on road
Toyota

As a direct comparison to the Venza above, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 is the brand's most popular model, and was the best-selling SUV of 2024. Despite being smaller than the Venza, its more accessible pricing is attractive. Plus, the RAV4 is renowned for off-road driving with all-wheel drive as standard.

Performance Specifications

Engine

2.5-liter hybrid

Transmission

8-speed automatic

Horsepower

219 hp

Torque

165 lb-ft

Driveline

AWD

0-60 MPH

7.1 seconds

Top Speed

117 mph

Pros

  • Many low mileage examples around
  • More powerful and efficient than gas model
  • Capable of venturing off-road

Cons

  • Base trims lack features
  • Pricier than rivals
  • Somewhat bland driving experience
Toyota reportedly rethinks EV production plans, scraps some cars photo 1
Related
Toyota reportedly rethinks EV production plans, scraps some cars

Carmaker Toyota has reportedly had a change of heart, scrapping its existing electronic vehicle production plans and rethinking the whole project.

7 2019 Toyota Highlander hybrid

Average Used Price: $23,740 - $27,679

Side profile of the 2019 Toyota Highlander driving
Toyota

The Toyota Highlander is a practical family SUV with three rows of seating and a pokey V6 engine. For some reason, Toyota decided to make the Highlander compact, so the third row is tight. It's a true workhorse, though, able to tow up to 3,500 lbs, while standard all-wheel drive makes it unstoppable. Toyota introduced Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the Highlander in 2019, so watch out for early productions that might miss out.

Performance Specifications

Engine

3.6-liter V6 hybrid

Transmission

8-speed automatic

Horsepower

306 hp

Torque

215 lb-ft

Driveline

AWD

0-60 MPH