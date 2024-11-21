Key Takeaways Despite domination by Apple and Spotify, several other music streaming platforms offer an excellent experience.

Platforms like IDAGIO and Jango provide genuine music playback for free.

Options like SoundCloud, Deezer, and Pandora are also available for those tired of recurring subscription fees.

These days, the music distribution scene is dominated by two streaming titans: Apple and Spotify . Other platforms such as Tidal , Amazon Music , and YouTube Music certainly exist, but they each make up a much smaller slice of the market.

If you're like me, you've probably reached the point of subscription fatigue. With ever-increasing monthly costs, even in the case of 'Premium' plans, I felt like it was time for a change. I set out to find the best music streamers out there -- here are the ones that offer a great free tier for a genuinely wallet-free music playback experience.

1 Pandora

A veteran in the music streaming scene

Pandora Pandora is a music streaming service that offers direct competition to the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Pandora is one of the oldest services on this list, having been around since the turn of the millennium. At its core, the app is a subscription-based streaming service in the same vein as Spotify or Apple Music. A free advertisement-supported tier is available, and it works quite well. If you're looking to break free from the existing streaming duopoly, then consider Pandora -- it's one of the original industry players, making it an easy underdog to root for.

2 IDAGIO

If you're a lover of classical music, then ISAGIO is a must-have

IDAGIO Idagio is a music streaming app that's perfect for lovers of the classical genre. It boasts over 2 million tracks, and offers a fully ad-free experience. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

If you're a fan of classical music and find that advertisements take you out of your element while streaming, then IDAGIO has you covered. It's the leading purpose-built classical genre streamer, with tons of curated playlists to choose from. The app is entirely free and has no ads, though a premium subscription is available for offline listening and access to higher-quality music files.

3 SoundCloud

The best option if you're looking to stream indie music

SoundCloud SoundCloud is a massive audio streaming platform with access to music from both famous and indie artists alike. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

SoundCloud is a popular music streaming service that boosts a massive and growing catalog of user-uploaded content. While a paid membership option is available, the ad-supported free tier is more than serviceable for everyday music consumption. SoundCloud is home to countless indie artists' works, making it a great choice if you're tired of the same-old FM radio song and dance.

4 Deezer

A French-owned streamer with an international music catalog

Deezer Deezer is a music streaming service with tons of music streaming selection, even in it's ad-supported free tier. See at Google Play Store See at Apple App Store

Deezer is yet another well-regarded music streaming service, with a downright massive catalog of songs and LPs. The platform offers a number of paid tiers to choose from, but it's ad-supported free mode provides access to the entire backlog of tracks. The desktop version of Deezer Free also allows for unlimited skips and music scrubbing, while the mobile app version allows for 6 skips per hour but without scrubbing support.

5 Jango

A free music streamer that builds and curates unique playlists

Jango Radio Jango is a completely free music streaming service that lets you listen to curated musical playlists, without being taken out of your flow by pesky ads. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Jango is a lesser-known music streaming platform that specializes in recommendations and personalized 'stations.' In the era of Spotify and its highly-specialized algorithms, this might not sound impressive, but I found myself enjoying its opinionated take on which song or artist I should listen to next. Jango is available via mobile and the web, and best of all, you won't be interrupted by a single advertisement while you're busy jamming out.