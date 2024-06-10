Key Takeaways The new Training Load feature offers personalized insight to manage workout schedules.

Apple's major software releases tend to come on a yearly basis, in cadence with its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held in June. Indeed, this year is no different, with the tech giant announcing multiple software upgrades across its product lineup at today's conference. Unsurprisingly, Apple announced watchOS 11, the latest version of the Apple's smartwatch operating system.

The new features include plenty of health and fitness updates, as well as better connectivity and customization tools. Overall, watchOS 11 brings lots of very exciting and worthwhile updates. It may be one of the best updates yet, in fact.

1 Training Load on watchOS 11

The first new tool that Apple announced is focused on helping you improve your fitness with specific training insight. The Training Load feature uses your heart rate, pace, and elevation data and combines it with your weight and height to provide an estimated training effort score between one and 10. Then, you can adjust the score after the workout if it doesn't actually reflect how it felt to you.

With the calculated Training Load, the Apple Watch can help you better understand how you are handling your current workout schedule. You can more easily get a sense of whether you are over or undertraining, which is helpful if you are training for a specific event or just trying to get more active.

2 Pause your activity rings

Apple Watch can take into account illness or injuries

Another update that I love to see is the ability to pause your activity rings. Previously, even if you were sick or injured, Apple would bug you about closing your rings. But now, you can pause those nudges. Not getting those notifications can be very helpful when you are taking a rest day or two because you are sick, injured, or just need a day off.

3 Vitals app

Get more insight into your health metrics

Sometimes, it's helpful to have your health metrics outside the context of exercise. That's exactly what the new Vitals app does. In this tool, you'll be able to track your health metrics over time. The app will highlight any that are outside your typical range so you can keep an eye on them. If multiple metrics are out of range, the app will alert you to what may be causing that and provide suggestions on how to bring things back to normal, like getting more sleep or cutting back on alcohol.

See gestational age and track symptoms

Women's health features are having a heyday (finally) in technology. Apple announced that watchOS 11 will offer some features specific to pregnant individuals within the Cycle Tracking tool. It will allow you to track the gestational age and even log symptoms for things frequently experienced during pregnancy. Plus, you will be prompted to adjust health metrics like your high heart rate notification since heart rate generally increases during pregnancy.

5 More Double Tap in watchOS 11

Interact with more apps with the Double Tap motion

In watchOS 11, Apple has opened up its Double Tap motion to developers. That means that you'll be able to interact with more apps using the simple thumb-to-forefinger tap. During the presentation, Apple provided an example of a third-party baby tracking app that allows you to start a timer to track your baby's sleep while they are in your arms. That means you can focus on snuggling your little one without fussing with your phone or watch to set that timer.

6 Customize your watch face

Machine learning to customize your watch

You were already able to use custom photos on your Apple Watch's watch face, but now that will be even easier with better results. Using machine learning, watchOS 11 will identify, score, and curate the best photos for your watch face. Then, the algorithm will frame the image with the time and just the font and colors so that it looks more seamless and integrated than simply having a photo behind numbers.

Even more widgets will be in Smart Stack

Apple announced the Smart Stack feature with watchOS 10, and now it's getting even more functionality in watchOS 11. Additional widgets will now be automatically added to the top of the stack based on current circumstances. For example, if you're watching a sports game, the score will appear at the top of the stack. Or, if you call an Uber, the ETA will show up at the top. It can also provide live translation right on your wrist in a Smart Stack.

You can also use Check In on your Apple Watch, allowing you to easily notify a friend or loved one when you get home. Plus, there's additional support for workouts, with your friend automatically getting a notification when you end your workout to know that you are safe and sound.