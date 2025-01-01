Summary Top 5 Nintendo Switch games: Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tears of the Kingdom, Hades, Celeste, Animal Crossing

Smash Bros. Ultimate has 89 characters & fun multiplayer

Tears of the Kingdom offers open-world Zelda experience & encourages creativity

The Nintendo Switch has an incredibly diverse portfolio of games. Its catalog of games pans different genres, characters, and tones. The thing I love about the Nintendo Switch is that no matter what I feel like playing, there's something on Nintendo's incredibly sucessful console. From marquee AAA experiences to indie darlings , there are so many games to choose from. Best of all, they all play well, no matter if you opt to dock the Switch and play on a TV or play the handheld on your couch or while traveling.

With an exceedingly far-reaching library, I took it upon myself to name 5 must-play games every Switch owner should play.

1 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Everyone is here and it's a party worth playing

The crossover fighting game from Nintendo is the quintessential multiplayer game on Nintendo Switch. As a successor to Super Smash Bros. for WiiU, director Mashahiro Sakurai and his team asked, "what if we threw everything at the wall?" That's exactly what Sora Ltd. did, incorporating 89 playable characters, including fighters from every previous game in the franchise.

That wasn't enough though, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate incorporates a ton of new characters including Banjo & Kazooie, Sephiroth, Sora, and Minecraft's Steve. All of this is paired with cutting-edge fighting mechanics and a ton of multiplayer fun to be had.

2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Build, explore, and save Hyrule in this epic-scaled open world adventure

Nintendo

It was difficult to choose between The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom as both do so many things well on the Nintendo Switch. However, the most recent Tears of the Kingdom earned a rightful place on the list as it is the definitive open-world Zelda experience from Nintendo.

It pairs wonderfully crafted open-ended gameplay systems with an epic-sprawling map. With five new powers available and the ability to construct vehicles, Tears of the Kingdom encourages players to use their imagination to the fullest while saving Hyrule once more.

3 Hades

You'll probably end up swooning over a god or two

Although I'm not a die-hard roguelike fan, Hades is one of the must-play Switch games. The 2020 title from Supergiant Games became an all-timer on the hardware for its expert use of roguelike mechanics paired with a rich tapestry of Greek mythology. Hades also incorporates branching stories, making it perfect for multiple playthroughs.

The game revolves around Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he attempts to escape from the Underworld. It's also perfect timing, as Hades 2 was released in early access earlier this year.

4 Celeste

Traverse a physical and emotional mountain in this sleek platformer

If you're looking for indie darlings, look no further than Celeste. The 2018 2D title looks like a simple platformer with streamlined controls. However, it quickly humbles even the most expert players. Controlling Madeline, players must venture up a mountain, completing levels across nine chapters.

Each level is composed of multiple single-screen challenges with checkpoints between each one. So, while one screen can give you trouble, you won't have to worry about losing progress. Celeste combines its sharp platforming mechanics and stunning art style with a story about self-doubt, anxiety, and depression. It's a beautiful game from stem to stern.

5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Settle in, get cozy, and start earning some Bells

Nintendo

What's a Nintendo Switch game list without a cozy game? Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a beloved title for many. Personally, this was a game that got me through the COVID-19 pandemic as it was released March 2020. Its gameplay loop encourages daily check-ins while building out your island is easy to digest and quickly becomes addicting.

With so many customization options to build and decorate your home and that of other inhabitants. Players jumping in now also gain access to a full calendar's worth of in-game events, including the Festive Season, Halloween, Toy Day and more.