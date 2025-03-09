Summary PowerToys offers free, lightweight tools to enhance Windows 10 and 11 productivity.

Obsidian is a note-taking app with Markdown language support and numerous plugins.

Windows Snipping Tool provides easy screenshots, recordings, OCR text extraction, and audio recording.

There are a lot of productivity-focused apps available for Windows 11, including some that are built-in to the operating system. However, you only want to use tools that you know for a fact will enhance your productivity. Many productivity apps can serve as a distraction, rather than as a boost to your workflow.

My workflow probably isn't too different from yours. I do a bit of admin work, writing, some light design, and photography work, so whether you're a creative artist or an admin assistant, I hope that some of the tools I'm about to highlight can help you get your work done a bit faster and get the most out of your Windows 11 experience.

1 Microsoft PowerToys

PowerToys is often slept on -- it's a package of free, lightweight, tools that help to improve your Windows OS experience. It's been around since Windows 95, though Microsoft seemingly abandoned it for quite a while, until it returned with Windows 10 with some new features. PowerToys allows you to configure how Windows 10 and 11 appear, plus how they function. When using multiple of the tools offered by PowerToys together, it can help you save time on tasks, both large and small.

I like using PowerRename to bulk rename photos when I'm clipping screenshots for a story, and it's also a handy way to organize a large stack of PDFs. If you're multitasking on big projects, try Always On Top and FancyZones -- both help keep your screen organized by pinning what's most important to the top. PowerToys is an excellent way to boost productivity no matter what kind of work you're doing, and the best part is, you can download it for free from either the Microsoft Store or GitHub.

I really hope Microsoft includes PowerToys by default in future Windows updates, but for now, you'll need to download and install it manually.

2 Obsidian

An incredibly deep note-taking app

Obsidian / Pocket-lint

Microsoft's built-in Notepad and OneNote are solid for basic note-taking, but if you're looking for an app that supports Markdown language for linking note pages or offers a ton of plugins and extra features, you should check out Obsidian. It's incredibly versatile -- you can use it for everything from collaborative brainstorming sessions to to-do lists or even storyboarding a novel. Whatever you need to organize, Obsidian can handle it.

One of the things I really love about Obsidian is the sheer number of plugins available, plus its compatibility with other apps like Google Docs. With thousands of free plugins, you can customize Obsidian into exactly the note-taking app you need. Its compatibility also makes it easy to transfer notes between devices, whether you’re using Linux, Windows, macOS, or mobile.

I've tested a lot of note-taking apps, but Obsidian is the one I always find myself coming back to on Windows.