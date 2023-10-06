Key Takeaways Valve may be secretly updating the Steam Deck according to recent certifications, although the extent of the refresh is not yet known.

The new model, referred to as Valve Corporation Model: 1030, has received certifications under different company names.

The update may potentially include a new Wi-Fi card capable of supporting Wi-Fi 6E, while other improvements may also be in store for the Steam Deck.

If you don't yet have a Valve Steam Deck to call your own, now might not be the time to consider fixing that by treating yourself to a new handheld gaming system. Because if you do, it might turn out that you bought the old model pretty soon.

That's if the sleuthing done by two Valve watchers turns out to have uncovered a stealth update to the portable gaming PC, anyway. Valve hasn't so far confirmed that it's refreshing the thing itself, but there is proof that something is afoot. Whether that will be a big refresh or a slight tweak, however, remains to be seen.

Dastardly Valve's using another company to cover its tracks

With Valve keeping mum about its plans so far we're left to wait for tidbits to leak out, and leak out, they have. A mystery Valve 1030 product worked its way through the South Korean National Radio Research Agency recently, while the same product has now made an appearance in the United States. It's been working its way through the FCC's certification process, receiving the thumbs-up back on 13 August. We only know all of this because Valve watchers like Brad Lynch spotted the certifications going under the radar - because they were put through their systems under the names of different companies.

As The Verge points out, Valve used chipmaker Quectel's name when getting its new Wi-Fi card approved with the intimation being that it'll support Wi-Fi 6E once it arrives in the as-yet unofficial new Steam Deck.

As for what that new Steam Deck will offer, that's anyone's guess right now. It's unlikely that an upgraded Wi-Fi chip would warrant a new Steam Deck model number, so we expect there to be more to this story somewhere. The fact that there are any regulatory filings at all might suggest that Valve is getting closer to unveiling whatever the new 1030 model is, too.

One thing we probably shouldn't expect is a new, faster chip. Valve already told everyone not to expect a faster Steam Deck within the next couple of years. But that leaves plenty of room for other improvements like more storage, a bigger and better screen, and a reduction in weight, for example.