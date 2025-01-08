Summary The Swippit Instant Power System swaps iPhone batteries instantly.

The charging system is cost-heavy at $570 for the full package that includes a case and multiple batteries.

Constantly upgrading iPhones might complicate the use of the Swippit system.

The Swippit Instant Power System is by far my favorite gadget that I've seen come out of CES 2025.

The toaster-like device features five internal battery packs that automatically slot into a custom iPhone case. When the battery is empty, you slide your iPhone into the Swippit Instant Power System like a piece of bread, and the dead cell is removed to recharge and replaced with a fresh one -- wild, right?

It's a bit silly, but this is the type of gadget I can see myself using, especially given how often I forget to charge my iPhone 16 Pro lately. However, as expected, a fancy charging system like this isn't cheap.

Your changes have been saved Swippit Instant Power System $350 $450 Save $100 The toaster-inspired Swippit Instant Power System slots a new battery into your iPhone's case instantly. It's pricey, a little silly, but also undeniably cool. $350 at Swippit

Of course, the Swippit's amusing convenience comes at a cost

Over-engineering at its best

Unsurprisingly, the Swippit retails for a hefty $450. This includes the charging hub and five batteries. On top of that cost, you'll also need a $120 case for your iPhone so the batteries have something to slot into. This brings the total cost up to an astounding $570. Swippit cases are available for the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 series, and a version for Samsung's Galaxy S series is coming, too. If you were hoping to turn this into a family charging solution, you'd need multiple cases, adding even more cost to the package. Still, that's a small price to pay to pop your phone into a bread box-like device and have a fully charged battery dropped into it in just a few seconds, right?

While I like this concept, I can see things getting complicated when new iPhones release. If you're upgrading your smartphone every couple of years, you'd also need to buy a new Swippit case in order to keep using the Instant Power System. On the plus side, the case and charging system comes in a variety of colors, including the oddly named Trá Bán White (which is just... white), Dublin Black (which, again, is just black), and Trá Bán White/Poplar (an off-white).

Swipitt says its charging system will start shipping in April. The company is currently offering a $100 discount off the hub and a 30% percent discount on all other products as part of a CES promotion.