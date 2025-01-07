Summary TiVo OS, a smart TV operating system, is coming to Sharp TVs in the US.

Xperi, the owner of the TiVO brand, says the smart TV OS offers a vast library of free and paid content.

TiVO OS is already available on more than 33 smart TV brands in Europe.

A new smart TV operating system is making its way to the US. At CES 2025, TiVo announced a partnership with Sharp to offer TiVO OS on its TVs in the US. TiVo OS is already available widely on smart TVs in Europe, offering its operating system to 33 brands, including Sharp Europe. This will be the first time it is available on a smart TV in the US.

The TVs are expected to be available starting as soon as next month. TiVo OS will join a crowded field of smart TV operating systems available in the US, such as Roku, Tizen, webOS, and Google TV. Xperi, the owner of the TiVo brand since 2019, hasn't revealed any specifications or prices for the TVs yet, but it did hint at a 55-inch QLED model.

"Boasting a beautiful Ultra High Definition and High Dynamic Range 55" QLED screen, plus Dolby Atmos, and 3 HDMI ports, it will be a smart TV that reinforces Sharp’s reputation for quality." Xperi said in a press release.

TiVo OS is poised to take on Roku

The smart TV operating system hopes its advanced features will attract users

With TiVO OS making its way to new Sharp TVs in the US, it will be directly competing with Roku, a popular and affordable smart TV OS in the US. Xperi says that TiVo OS seeks to "transform the smart TV landscape." Its content management and discovery system aggregates content from streaming services, linear TV channels, and sports packages, allowing users to access all their favorite content through a single user interface.

TiVO OS promises users "a vast library of free and paid content." Xperi also touts TiVo OS' advanced search options and personalized recommendations. "Powered by sophisticated algorithms that learn from individual viewing habits, the platform provides personalized suggestions tailored to each user's unique preference," Xperi said in a press release.

TiVO OS smart TVs originally started shipping in Europe in 2023. The last time TiVo launched a product in the US was 2022, when it launched the TiVO Stream 4K, a $50 streaming dongle. TiVo is also well known for its DVRs that it released in the early 2000s. TiVO OS will be making its way to Sharp TVs in the US as soon as next month. Hopefully, it offers consumers some compelling budget-friendly TV options to make it standout.