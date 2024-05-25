Key Takeaways Titan Army P27A2R offers high specs at a low price, which makes it a valuable investment for gamers.

The monitor boasts a vibrant display with adaptive sync tech for smooth gameplay, ideal for both gaming and media consumption.

Despite a basic stand, the monitor performs well with no hidden pitfalls, so it's a cost-effective option for hardcore gaming.

Building a powerful gaming PC is an expensive endeavor. Between your CPU, graphics card, case, and accessories, it can be easy to overlook the cost of a quality monitor. Without a capable monitor, all that power would go to waste, and gamers need to worry about more than just raw resolution. Size, detail, and color all matter, but low input latency and a high refresh rate are just as essential to playing games at the highest framerate possible. Most monitors that fit all those qualities would cost a sizable sum, but the Titan Army P27A2R claims to offer everything a hardcore gamer needs at a reasonable price.

On paper, the Titan Army P27A2R looks like it checks all the boxes. It boasts a 27" screen with 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms of response time, all for $200. It all sounds a bit too good to be true, and when it comes to building an ideal PC gaming setup, you're usually better off spending a bit more. However, I hadn't encountered the Titan Army brand before and wanted to give this new monitor a shot. After all, if it really could deliver all it promises for a budget price, it would make the prospect of upgrading or building a setup far easier and more affordable.

Titan Army P27A2R Recommended The Titan Army P27A2R is the most affordable gaming monitor in its class with only a few minor concessions in design. Pros Low price tag

No adjustments required

Great resolution and refresh rate Cons Non-adjustable stand $250 at Amazon $199.99 at Titan

Specs, pricing, and availability

The Titan Army P27A2R is available now either through the official Titan Army website or Amazon for between $180 and $200.

Titan Army P27A2R Screen Size 27 inches Resolution 2560x1440 Max. Refresh Rate 180Hz Brand Titan Army Response Time 1ms GTG Aspect Ratio 16:9

What I liked about the Titan Army

Worthy of being your primary monitor

My current two-monitor setup includes a more modern monitor at the front and center and a basic, more dated one on secondary duty. Despite the advertised specs, I assumed the Titan Army would be a replacement for my secondary screen. Once I got it hooked up and saw them side-by-side, I immediately upgraded it to primary monitor status. I have what I would consider an average eye for screens, but I'm by no means a pixel-counter or someone who can just glance at a TV or monitor and know the colors are off. Seeing the Titan Army next to my current monitor was the best way to show off just how bright and vibrant it was, right out of the box.

I immediately upgraded it to primary monitor status.

The fact that it's more or less perfectly calibrated out of the box is essential, as the little control button on the underside is not an ideal navigation tool. It has some useful shortcuts that you may want to check out, but I was happy enough to leave it on its default settings and make any changes to the picture or brightness in whatever game I was playing.

The refresh rate and adaptive sync work to create an ultra-responsive and smooth gameplay experience.

And boy, can this thing play games. You'll be able to see for yourself how great your titles look on the 1440p resolution, and the 27" screen size is just right for a desk setup. What is most impressive -- and something you need to feel for yourself -- is how the refresh rate and adaptive sync work to create an ultra-responsive and smooth gameplay experience. Whether you're running AMD or NVIDIA graphics cards, this monitor will always sync up your refresh rate to the frame rate to eliminate any possibility of screen tearing.

What I didn't like about the Titan Army

Not very adjustable

Gaming isn't the only scenario the Titan Army looks great in, either. I've come to prefer watching all my media on this monitor when possible. I am in a unique case where I use my desk both seated and walking on a treadmill while working, which is how I learned the stand doesn't have any vertical adjustments. Monitor positioning, even seated, is an important factor for comfort over long periods of time, and the swivel and tilt may not be enough to perfectly fit your unique desk layout.

The Verdict

Cuts the cost, not the power

This budget-priced monitor cuts no corners.

I'm honestly impressed with just how well the Titan Army P27A2R performs running even my most graphically intensive games -- especially for the price point. I didn't doubt all the specifications it promised wouldn't be there, but I had to assume there was something lacking to come in at such an affordable price tag.

However, I put it through all its paces -- running games, watching movies, and doing my normal work -- and found no secret pitfalls aside from its basic stand. Gamers in need of a powerful monitor to keep up with their games but don't want to have to deal with tons of calibrations or worry about whether it will sync up with their graphics card should know this budget-priced monitor cuts no corners.