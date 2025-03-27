Summary Preload your iPad with books, videos, podcasts, and/or games days before you're headed out the door.

Travel light, but consider buying a tougher case to prevent bending or screen damage.

You might also want to cache offline maps for reasons like backup, data consumption, and faster searches.

I've found that an iPad can be an excellent travel companion . On a recent trip to Germany, I used one for offline navigation; and on many other trips, I've used one as an alarm clock , a bedside TV, and a way of staying entertained on long flights. I've probably even got some work done, though I try to limit my availability whenever I'm on vacation. I'm a firm believer in detaching from work when it's time to wind down.

An easy mistake to make, though, is just grabbing your iPad and jamming it into a bag or suitcase while you're packing. Sometimes that's unavoidable -- there are higher priorities, and it's easy to forget tech details when you're busy booking tickets and hotel stays. But if you take a little time out in the run-up to a trip, an iPad can go from a potentially handy device to an indispensable part of your plans.

These tips should point you in the right direction. There are, potentially, more things to consider, but I'm going to avoid niche scenarios for the sake of this list.

1 Preload your iPad with a wide range of media

Start your downloads early

Apple

I'm putting this at the top of my list simply because it needs to be done well in advance. If you wait to download media until the taxi is on its way, or you're sitting in the terminal, you might not have time to grab all the media you'd like for that leg of the journey, never mind the whole trip. Airport Wi-Fi is notoriously slow.

The tricky part is finding a balance between priorities, choices, and storage space.

A few days out, launch your favorite video streaming apps and see if there are any movies or TV shows you'd like to download. Typically, I'll raid Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and/or Apple TV+, but most subscription services now offer some form of caching, even YouTube Premium. If you've got a fully offline library , there's usually a way of syncing files directly to your iPad, with the bonus of no expiry date. I've also bought a few digital movies outright over the years -- the extended Lord of the Rings trilogy is great for travel, since that alone can fill over 12 hours.

It's also worth downloading any books, games, music, or podcasts you'd like to consume, but the tricky part is finding a balance between priorities, choices, and storage space. You might initially like the idea of binging all of Twin Peaks, for example, but if you don't download anything else, you'll be stuck when you're in the mood for something lighter.

2 Travel as light as you can

Bring a charger, though

If you're new to traveling with an iPad, it's easy to go a little overboard with accessories. Everyone likes being prepared, and for some people, it's an excuse to go shopping. The issue is that the more you bring, the more you have to pack and unpack. That can not only slow you down -- particularly in a TSA screening line -- but increase the chances of you losing something valuable along the way.

You should bring a USB-C cable, headphones, and a charging adapter, including a conversion adapter if you're traveling internationally, but usually not much more than that. Bring a battery pack only if you expect to go over 10 hours without a chance to plug in -- iPads have very large batteries, so on most trips, you'll be fine if you can plug into an AC outlet at the end of each day.

If you've got a keyboard for your iPad, consider leaving it at home unless you've got work to do, or it can't be detached from your case. It's unnecessary bulk if all you're trying to do is log onto Wi-Fi networks or post on social media. Likewise, you're probably not doing anything important with your Apple Pencil unless you're an artist.