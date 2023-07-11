No matter what type of flooring you have in your home, Tineco has the perfect cleaning companion to match it, with their range of lightweight and cordless upright smart vacuum cleaners.

Tineco A11 Master Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Providing an ultra-efficient cleaning solution for your home, the Tineco A11 Master Cordless Vacuum Cleaner packs incredible power into a compact unit. Its powerful 450W motor generates 120W of suction power, lasting up to 60 minutes on a full charge, with advanced power-saving technology providing a run time 20% longer than standard batteries.

Alternatively, you can switch up to Max Power mode for an intense 24-minute clean.

Flexible attachments convert your A11 Master cordless vacuum cleaner into one of four versatile handheld devices in seconds, allowing you to easily clean up pet hairs, tackle those hard-to-reach areas, and sweep up along your work surfaces. And a full-size LED lamp makes cleaning with the A11 Master even more efficient, illuminating everything in its path.

Delivering a best-in-class performance across multiple surfaces, the A11 Master uses a multi-task power brush to tackle carpets and rugs, while its soft-roller power brush glides across hardwood, tile, and stone surfaces, treating them to the deep clean they've always dreamt of.

The Tineco A11 Master is available for just £199.

Tineco Floor One S3 Wet and Dry Cordless 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner

Specializing in hard floor cleaning, the Tineco Floor One S3 is a three-in-one cordless cleaner that vacuums, washes, and dries your floor all at once! The ultimate in efficient hard floor cleaning, Floor One S3 leaves surfaces sparkling clean and streak free. Dual tank technology separates clean water from dirty, to ensure consistent cleaning across your floor spaces.

Floor One S3 uses Tineco's iLoop Smart Sensor technology to identify wet and dry messes, and auto-adjusts suction power and water flow to accommodate the task at hand, for optimal cleaning performance. With one-touch button controls enabling a fully automatic self-cleaning function, maintenance of your Floor One S3 is a convenient hands-free experience.

An all-in-one LED display allows you to keep track of cleaning performance and connecting to the Tineco app provides a host of other useful information and uses voice assistant prompts to notify you when water tanks need changing, and so on. For the ultimate upgrade in hard floor cleaning, choose the Tineco Floor One S3 three-in-one cleaner.



Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner

A two-in-one hard floor wet-dry vacuum cleaner, Tineco's Floor One S5 Extreme Cordless Vacuum Cleaner makes light work of tough and sticky messes. Boasting a 30% larger water tank than the previous generation Floor One, you can clean further for longer, with a 35-minute cordless runtime.

And with its dual tank system, the Floor One S5 ensures there's total separation between clean and dirty water while cleaning.

Vacuum and mop in one simple step, across all your hard floor surfaces. Utilizing iLoop Smart Sensor technology, the Floor One S5 Extreme will automatically adjust its suction power, water flow, and brush roller speed to tackle every type of mess efficiently and consistently. And with an easy, self-cleaning function as well, maintenance couldn't be easier.

This feature automatically flushes the inner tubing and brush roller, keeping everything in tip-top condition for the next time you need to use it. And there's good news for homes with pets, the Floor One S5 Extreme uses a built-in pet hair strainer for easy and tangle-free pet hair removal, which won't clog up your vacuum cleaner.

Glide effortlessly against baseboards and hard-to-reach corners with the Floor One S5's brush roller, which has been designed for cleaning right up to the edges of rooms to ensure full cleaning coverage. Monitor cleaning performance, receive maintenance reminders, cleaning reports, and more with the Tineco app, as well as voice assistant prompts.

Once you're done cleaning, your Floor One S5 can nestle into its three-in-one docking station for a full recharge, ready to answer its next call to action. For spotless and streak-free hard floors, the Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme is unbeatable.

Tineco's Floor One S5 is currently available for £379.