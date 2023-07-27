Samsung has some of the best flagship phones in the business but the company doesn't just offer your standard flat slabs. It is also a leader in folding phones, with a horizontally folding option in the Galaxy Z Flip and the vertically folding model in the Galaxy Z Fold.

Both models are now in their fifth generation but they didn't always look as great as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 do. Some big improvements have been made in terms of both design and performance over the years, some of which are more obvious than others.

We're taking it back to where the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip started. How has this pocketable delight changed in the last three years? Here's the history of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The original Galaxy Z Flip launched during Unpacked in 2020 in the first half of the year. It was a 4G only device and it had a 6.7-inch folding AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. On the outside, there was a small 1.1-inch AMOLED display next to the cameras, though it wasn't particularly useful and overall, whilst this device was very cool, it had some teething issues.

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Only six months after the original Galaxy Z Flip was announced, Samsung released a 5G variant. It had exactly the same design and features as the original Z Flip but it added 5G capabilities, which was a hot topic at the time. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G still had some of the same problems as the original though, as the design hadn't changed, so it wasn't as durable as you might hope and the external screen was still pretty useless.

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the third generation of Samsung's clamshell folding phone after the 5G model was considered the 2nd generation. This put it in line with the Galaxy Z Fold, also in its 3rd generation by this point and both were announced together in August 2021. The general design was similar to the initial Z Flip, but it came with a tougher frame, an IPX8 rating and the external display got a size bump to a more useable 1.9-inch AMOLED screen. The main display also got a boost to feature a 120Hz refresh rate too and this was also the model that introduced the Bespoke Edition, allowing for a way to mix and match finishes to create a unique style.

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in August 2022, fully cementing the folding phones as taking the Galaxy Note's launch spot. This model was more about internal upgrades than design updates so there wasn't much change in terms of physical appearance. The frame moved to being squarer and flatter though, the hinge was slimmer and the overall stance of the Z Flip 4 over the Z Flip 3 was narrower and shorter.

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the most recent clamshell model and while it retains many of the same characteristics as its predecessors, it does make some great improvements. It's 25 per cent stronger than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 - so Samsung says - and while it still has the same IPX8 rating as the Z Flip 3, there's a much bigger display on the front. On this fifth gen model, it's 3.4-inches and get this, a full keyboard fits on it, so it really is much more useful than previous models.

Who knows where Samsung will take this device for the 6th generation but we're excited to see based on the evolution so far.