Google Pixel smartphones have only been around since 2016, and in that time they've made their mark as some of the best phones in the world.

Pixel replaced the Nexus lineup made up of a series of handsets created by Google in collaboration with other manufacturers to run a pure form of the Android operating system. Nexus was aimed mostly at developers and early adopters and wasn’t particularly popular among general consumers. So it made total sense for Google to ditch the Nexus approach and focus on its own premium line of devices that would compete against industry giants like Samsung and Apple.

Over time, it became clear that Google made a smart move in leaving the Nexus behind because it intended to use the Pixel brand to spearhead smartphone innovation for itself and the industry. Pixel tools like the Magic Eraser, Live Translate, and Photo Unblur have paved the way for the smartphone AI features we see today in the likes of the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 series.

You can't forget about the Pixel's design. It certainly stands out against a growing sea of Android devices. The road to the latest handsets was a long one, but worth taking a trip down memory lane, so we've summarized the Pixel's journey -- here is the entire Google Pixel timeline from its humble beginnings to the present day.

1 Pixel / Pixel XL

Google hit the ground running with the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones -- the first ever 'Made by Google' devices. The regular Pixel came alongside an XL model which did what it said on the tin, offering a bigger screen and better battery life than its sibling. Right from the start, Pixel's impressive camera was at its core, standing alongside speedy performance and a stand-out design.

2 Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Released in 2017, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. They were the first Google devices that got rid of the headphone jack. The camera saw some changes too, with the addition of optical image stabilization and Pixel Visual Core which sped up Google’s HDR+ mode.

3 Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL

In 2018, Google finally reduced the size of the bezels on its phones, and in doing so, boosted the size of the screen from 5 inches to 5.5 inches on the Pixel 3 and from 6 inches to 6.3 inches on the Pixel 3 XL. More design changes included a new glass back and a fresh Not Pink colorway. The Google Pixel 3 also added features like wireless charging and screen calling to find out who is calling you. Google Lens was built into the camera system for the first time too, allowing you to identify real-world objects with your phone's camera.

4 Pixel 3a

In 2019, we saw the first of Google's 'a' models -- a more stripped-back alternative to its flagship devices. The main benefit was to offer a more affordable option to those on a tighter budget. At launch, the Google Pixel 3a cost only $399 in comparison to the Pixel 3 which started at $799.

5 Pixel 4 / Pixel 4 XL

The Google Pixel 4 and the Google Pixel 4 XL had a new square camera notch on the back of the handset, and it also started making waves when it came to smart features. Facial recognition secured the handset, astrophotography was added to the camera app, Live Transcription was debuted, and the phone could recognize when you were nearby with Motion Sense. Perhaps most importantly, the revamped Google Assistant made its debut.

6 Pixel 4a

Another mid-range Pixel hit the market in 2020, offering an affordable smartphone with top-notch camera capabilities. There were some sacrifices to be made to the general performance and display quality, but this phone managed to pack in a lot of the same innovative smart features as its flagship counterpart.

7 Pixel 5

Google's 5th Pixel was the first to sport a hole-punch selfie camera, allowing for more screen real estate to play with. You got a six-inch screen for the first time too, because there was no XL model to quench that thirst. Another difference between the Google Pixel 5 and its predecessor was the battery -- the 2,800mAh cell was switched out for a much bigger 4,080mAh cell.

8 Pixel 5a

The Pixel 5a kept things simple in terms of its design and hardware, but there was no skimping on the camera lenses or its software, and the battery could also last up to two days. You got a lot of bang for your buck with the Pixel 5a.

9 Pixel 6 / Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixels were reinvented in 2021 and the newly sophisticated smartphones finally started competing against top players, including the iPhone. For the first time, Pixels were powered by Google's own Tensor chip, which allowed for some of the best AI features in any smartphone to date. To name just a few: the Magic Eraser deletes photobombers from photos, Voice Typing takes away the need for the keyboard, and Live Translate makes foreign languages accessible across web content and messages.

10 Pixel 6a

Because the Pixel 6 lineup was so focused on software and the new Google Tensor chipset, the Google Pixel 6a didn't miss out on any of the best smart features or the boosted performance. To save money, the 6a had a smaller screen with a 60Hz refresh rate (instead of 90Hz), the main camera was only 12.2MP (in comparison to 50MP) and the charging speed was limited to 18W (down from 25W).

11 Pixel 7 / Pixel 7 Pro

Building on the strides made by the Pixel 6, the Pixel 7 series refined the design, polishing the camera strip and adding curved edges to the handset. The battery was made bigger, new colors were introduced, and the Tensor chipset was upgraded. More smart features came with that, especially for the camera, adding Photo Unblur to sharpen shaky images and a new Night Sight to brighten shots taken in low light.

12 Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a isn't wildly different from the Pixel 7 -- it's a little smaller and a little cheaper, but it looks very similar and you get the same AI features. You make some sacrifices for the lower price, like the overall performance and the quality of the camera system. But the Pixel 7a is one of the best value Pixels yet.

13 Pixel Fold

With the Pixel Fold, Google dipped its toe into the world of foldable phones for the first time in 2023. It features a huge 7.6-inch foldable screen on the inside and a 5.8-inch cover display on the outside. Just as you'd find on Google's flagship smartphones, it has a very capable camera system, up-to-date AI features, and Google's Tensor G2 processor.

14 Pixel 8 / Pixel 8 Pro

Most recently, in late 2023, Google launched the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. It's the most convincing Pixel to date thanks to the latest Google Tensor G3 chipset, its lightweight design, and longer battery life. In classic Google fashion, there are some new features to play around with too, like the assistant's ability to summarize web pages, the camera's Best Take feature to switch people's facial expressions between images, and the Magic Editor to resize and move objects in your shots.