Based on recent reports, Apple is about to launch the new M4 MacBook Air lineup.

It's also possible Apple could be releasing a new iPad Air alongside the new MacBook Air.

There's something in the air, but it's not spring. Apple CEO Tim Cook just posted a video on X, teasing a new Apple product launch this week with the tagline "There's something in the Air."

This is the same marketing line Apple used for the original MacBook Air launch in 2008, so it seems all but certain the Cupertino-based company will unveil the brand-new M4 MacBook Air this week. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple was going to release the new MacBook Air "as early as this week," so it seems the stars are aligning for this.

You can check out Tim Cook's teaser posted on X below.

Is Tim Cook teasing an iPad Air too?

Apple is reportedly launching new iPads soon as well

Apple

While Tim Cook appears to be teasing the new M4 MacBook Air, Apple may also introduce a new iPad Air this week with an updated chipset. Reportedly, stock of the iPad Air is running increasingly low at Apple Stores across the country, with one source saying to Mark Gurman that "we basically don't have any iPad Airs in stock." Since both are Air products, it would make sense for Apple to drop both based on this teaser video from Tim Cook. However, it's entirely possible that the iPad Air might not launch for another couple of weeks alongside the new 11th-generation iPad .

The new M4 MacBook Air isn't expected to have significant design changes. It's likely just a refresh of the 13-inch and 15-inch model with Apple's M4 chipset. Last November, Apple updated the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with the M4 chipset, so the MacBook Air is long overdue for its turn.

Apple kicked off the year with the launch of the iPhone 16e , a $600 smartphone targeting budget-minded users. The design mirrors that of the iPhone 14, featuring a notch, but it incorporates the A18 chipset, which supports Apple Intelligence. It seems like the next product on the docket from Apple is the M4 MacBook Air. Keep an eye on Pocket-lint for all the updates on this impending Apple product launch.

