The new feature is rolling out now and will be available to all Tile users in the coming weeks.

Tile is rolling out a feature to its devices that could prevent thieves from knowing whether an item they steal is being tracked.

The new Anti-Theft Mode is selectable by Tile users and prevents the tags from being detected by the Scan and Secure feature found in the Tile app. This usually allows iPhone and Android handset owners to find nearby Tiles and Tile-enabled devices, even if they don't belong to them. However, with Anti-Theft Mode active, only the original user can track their tag.

Tile explains that the new feature is designed to protect users' valuables as it will not alert a thief when they are carrying a tracked item. However, with stalking and the use of tracking technology being a hot topic lately, it does potentially also re-open the door to the possibility of tracking someone else without their permission.

The company has considered this but states that the anti-stalking measures adopted by rivals - such as Apple and its AirTag - have been criticised "for being insufficient for victim protection" anyway. And, in fact, they make them more "easily identifiable by thieves".

Instead, Tile combats the use of its devices for stalking by making the activation of the Anti-Theft Mode only available to users that register with the service and undertake an advanced ID verification process. That way, should it be discovered that they have registered for illicit reasons, they can be easily (and ironically) tracked.

"Anti-Theft Mode is the only solution in the Bluetooth finding category designed to make it harder for thieves to get away with valuables," said the CEO of Tile's parent company, Life360, Chris Hulls.

"We know that families don’t have time to misplace their items and certainly don’t have the time or money to replace belongings when they get stolen. We’re giving our users a solution that empowers them with a choice. The choice to make their devices invisible to Scan and Secure if they wish, and sleep a little easier at night knowing Tile is doing everything we can to protect their valuables."

The Anti-Theft Mode feature is rolling out now with plans to be available to all users in the "coming weeks".