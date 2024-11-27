Key Takeaways TikTok is restricting appearance-altering effects for users under 18 to address youth mental health concerns.

The decision is based on a report by non-profit organization Internet Matters that raised concerns about appearance effects.

The new age restriction on appearance effects will be rolling out on TikTok in the "coming weeks."

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps in the world. Whether it is TikTok challenges or trends, it's hard not to eventually see some of the videos that surface from the app. With over a billion active users each month, TikTok has become a worldwide phenomenon.

However, TikTok has faced criticism over its impact on youth mental health. To combat this criticism, the company is taking action to block the use of certain filters/effects by users under the age of 18. The action is specifically taking aim at effects that alter a young person's appearance, such as beauty filters.

Why is TikTok doing this?

TikTok wants to enhance user safety for teens

TikTok commissioned a report from the UK not-for-profit organization Internet Matters, to examine how online platforms affect teens' identity and relationships. The final report found "that young people and parents saw benefit in being authentic online" and that there were concerns raised by teens and parents about appearance-altering effects. The report emphasized that these effects could impact a "teens' sense of self," and that some teens might not be able to identify content that has appearance-altering effects.

In response to the report's findings, TikTok has decided to restrict the use of some appearance effects for users under the age of 18 and also provide more information on the app when an effect that changes one's appearance is applied. A clear distinction was made between effects that are meant for comedic use, such as bunny ears, and effects that alter a user's appearance, like beauty filters, which this restriction is targetting.

TikTok allows anyone above the age of 13 to sign up. However, accounts between the ages of 13 and 17 have different account and privacy settings in place, like their accounts being private by default. TikTok said in its press release that the new age restriction on appearance effects will come into force "in the coming weeks."