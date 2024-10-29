Key Takeaways TikTok Shop plans to boost sales through "super livestreams" with celebrities.

It will also foster collaboration between creators and merchants to increase sales.

Success of TikTok's livestreaming remains uncertain due to historical struggles with live shopping in the U.S.

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday season fast approaching, people are going to be out spending lots of money on new tech and gifts for family and friends. TikTok Shop knows this, and is hoping livestreaming will be the key to boosting sales this holiday season.

Live-selling was TikTok's focus at an event in New York City recently, where the social media giant went into detail about how it plans to leverage livestreaming on its platform to increase sales revenue. TikTok hopes this holiday season will be a big opportunity for them to grow livestreaming on TikTok Shop. According to Deloitte's 2024 holiday retail survey, shoppers are expected to spend eight percent more this holiday season they did last year.

Related TikTok quietly rolled out a new feed for all users, but it's a little hard to find TikTok has made its STEM feed open to all users by default in an effort to promote the app's educational content.

TikTok Shop will collaborate with celebrities to grow sales

It is also working with creators and merchants to help foster collaboration

What is TikTok Shop's big plan for livestreaming? The answer is "super livestreams." These streams will feature celebrities who will help promote products to TikTok's audience. The celebrities, though, are yet to be known and TikTok didn't provide any names.

TikTok is also helping foster a greater collaboration between its creators and merchants by hosting matchmaking events for them in New York City and Los Angeles ahead of the busy holiday season. Not only that, but TikTok Shop has also opened studios in both New York and Los Angeles where creators and brands can film livestreams.

Related Take advantage of TikTok's secret weapon with this one simple trick Have you ever had your TikTok For You page whisk away a video you were about to watch? This simple hack is here to save the day.

Whether all this effort in livestreaming will pay off for TikTok is yet to be seen. Live shopping has a bit of a rough history in the U.S. Meta tried it and abandoned it in 2022, and most people don't even know Amazon Live exists.

Bytedance, TikTok's owner, has had success developing live shopping in China on video apps like Douyin. According to The Information, Douyin earned more than $200 billion last year selling products through creators. TikTok hopes that kind of success can replicated and amplified in the U.S.

It's clear TikTok wants to try to make the popular social media app not only just a place to doomscroll, but to also do all your holiday shopping.