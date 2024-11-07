Key Takeaways TikTok introduces 'Share to TikTok' feature for Spotify & Apple Music.

Users can easily post playlists, audiobooks, podcasts & songs on TikTok.

The feature makes it easier for people to discover and share music, and other content, on the popular social media app.

TikTok has become a great place to discover new music over the years. If you like finding and sharing music on the popular social media platform, then the new feature TikTok is rolling out today in collaboration with Spotify and Apple Music will be music to your ears.

TikTok has announced the launch of "Share to TikTok," a new feature which will allow users to share music from Spotify and Apple Music directly to TikTok. It's not just single music tracks either, users can share playlists, audiobooks and even podcasts as well.

How to use Share to TikTok on Spotify and Apple Music

Previously, linking content on TikTok wasn't as easy

To use the new feature, simply navigate to the content you want to share on Spotify or Apple Music, tap share, and select TikTok. You will then be able to create a direct link to the content you selected and include it as either a video, photo, or story post on TikTok.

Before this update, if a user wanted to share a playlist they made on Spotify, they would've had to put the link in the captions of the video, send it via a direct message, or put it in the comments of the post. Even if it was posted in the comments, it wasn't clickable because TikTok doesn't make navigating outside its app easy, users would have to copy and paste it manually, which while doable, was annoying.

This isn't the first time TikTok has made it easier to find music on its platform. Last year, TikTok made it so you could add music you found in a post directly to your Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon account without having to leave the app. Spotify recently added a feature that lets users add music they heard on a post or reel directly to their Spotify library within the app.