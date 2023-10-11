Mobvoi/ Pocket-lint Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 $280 $350 Save $70 All the features of Wear OS, but without the battery life woes. The Ticwatch Pro 5 offers the best of both worlds. $280 at Amazon

The Ticwatch Pro 5 is the best Wear OS smartwatch that I've tried so far; not only does it run on the speedy Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset, but it actually has good battery life despite running Google's resource-intensive operating system.

This means that the Ticwatch Pro 5 can do almost everything that the Pixel Watch can do, but you won't have to charge it daily- which makes it much easier to live with. It normally retails for $350, but there's a deal available to Amazon Prime subscribers that drops that price down to $280, a great deal for such a capable watch. You'll need to act fast, though, as the Prime Big Deal Days event ends tonight, and we're not expecting this price to remain.

Why should you buy the Ticwatch Pro 5?

The killer feature of the Ticwatch Pro 5 is that it has a low-power, always-on monochrome LCD display layered over the top of its OLED touchscreen panel. Essentially, this means that the watch can continuously display the time, step count, and heart rate without draining the battery so much. This clever workaround means that the Ticwatch Pro 5 can easily go three or more days between charges, whereas you'll struggle to make it 24 hours with the Pixel Watch, which runs the same software.

The software in question is Wear OS 3.5, which means you can access almost all the Wear OS apps to run things like WhatsApp, Spotify, Google Fit and Strava directly on your watch. It's a tinkerer's dream platform with endless customizability. There are a couple of things to be wary of, though. First, the Ticwatch Pro 5 doesn't support Google Assistant, so you'll still need to use your phone if you want to access that. Secondly, We're not sure if or when the Ticwatch Pro 5 will get an update to Wear OS 4, so if you're keen on that, you might want to check out the Pixel Watch 2 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 instead.

Elsewhere, it's just a solid smartwatch with an attractive design, a rotating crown with haptic feedback, MIL-STD 810H durability and endless sensors for accurately tracking your fitness metrics.