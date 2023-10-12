In the ever-evolving world of gaming and remote work, having the right chair can make all the difference. Enter the ThunderX3 CORE Ergonomic Gaming Chair, a revolutionary seating solution that combines proprietary lumbar support, premium office chair ergonomics, and a gaming-inspired aesthetic to provide a superior level of comfort.

Whether you're a dedicated gamer, a work-from-home enthusiast, or part of a bustling office environment, the ThunderX3 CORE is designed to elevate your sitting experience to a whole new level.

You can purchase the ThunderX3 CORE for just £339.95.

A departure from tradition

The ThunderX3 CORE is set to redefine the way we think about gaming chairs. This innovative seating solution marks a new direction for ThunderX3, ushering in a wave of changes that will shape the future of gaming chair design. The ThunderX3 team is proud to present its first-generation CORE chair experience, and it's nothing short of impressive.

The CORE is equipped with a SYNC6 multi-functional mechanism, offering a range of adjustment options typically found in premium mid-range office chairs. Notably, these mechanisms are BIFMA-approved, ensuring reliability and quality.

CORE.RDY Lumbar Tech: A game-changer

One of the standout features of the ThunderX3 CORE is its CORE.RDY lumbar tech. Unlike traditional gaming chairs that rely on lumbar pillows, CORE.RDY introduces a one-of-a-kind lumbar support system that self-adjusts to your posture in all directions. This innovation ensures that you experience the most ergonomic sitting position possible.

The ThunderX3's ability to adapt to your unique posture really makes it stand out. As we all micro-adjust our positions throughout the day, this chair provides support from multiple angles, ensuring that there's no single "right way" to sit.

Synchronous Tilt: Optimal comfort and health

ThunderX3

With the SYNC6 multi-functional mechanism, you get six-way adjustability to perfectly fit your body and sitting style.

Synchronous Tilt is another feature that sets the ThunderX3 Gaming Chair apart. Unlike most gaming chairs on the market, ThunderX3 invests in this level of ergonomics from the base. Synchronous Tilt allows the backrest and seat to move together at an optimal ratio, ensuring that your legs remain on a nearly even plane. This feature prevents discomfort and potential long-term issues related to blood flow and muscle tension.

Forward tilt for better posture

Another noteworthy feature of the ThunderX3 Gaming Chair is the forward seat tilt. By tilting the seat at an incline, you can maintain a healthy posture with your legs positioned below your hips. This not only promotes improved circulation but also reduces tension over time.

Seat depth: Premium comfort and balance

ThunderX3

Seat depth is often overlooked but can significantly impact overall balance, weight distribution, and posture. The ThunderX3 Gaming Chair allows you to adjust the seat depth, ensuring that your legs are positioned at the right angle and preventing unnecessary arching of your back.

Unique winged pillow cushion

The ThunderX3 CORE features a memory foam pillow cushion with a distinctive winged design. While it might differ from what you're used to, it's designed for both work and relaxation.

For those moments when your legs dangle, the ThunderX3 CORE comes with a 3-in-1 multipurpose footrest. Its adjustable height can stimulate blood circulation and ensure proper sitting posture. This is especially useful for shorter gamers who struggle to achieve the correct posture.

Achieve ultimate gaming comfort

The ThunderX3 CORE is not just a piece of furniture; it's a game-changer in the world of sitting comfort. With its innovative CORE.RDY lumbar tech, synchronous tilt, forward seat tilt, customizable seat depth, unique winged pillow cushion, and adjustable footrest, it offers a level of comfort and ergonomics that sets a new standard in the gaming chair market.

But, the beauty of this chair is that it works for a range of purposes. It's not just for gaming. You can comfortably sit in it while you're working, having a meeting, or simply chilling out while reading a book. Say goodbye to discomfort and subpar ergonomics – the ThunderX3 CORE is here to provide an unmatched level of comfort and support.

Starting at £339.95, these chairs are poised to transform your sitting experience, making long gaming sessions and productive workdays more enjoyable than ever before.