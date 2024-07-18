Key Takeaways Earthstorm reveals real-life natural disasters with survivor stories.

With the highly anticipated remake of the Twister movie about to premiere, here's a list of movies and documentaries to get you in the mood for this epic natural disaster movie. Starting from real life documentaries to movie adaptations of natural diasters, this list has it all! If you are ready to dive into the thrilling world of crazy weather phenomena and heart-wrenching stories, this list is the place! The fight for survival is a reoccurring theme in all disaster flicks, so buckle up and get ready for a wild ride.

1 Earthstorm

Real-life heartbreaking stories from survivors, storm chasers and emergency response personnel

Earthstorm Genre Documentary Number of Seasons 1 Number of episodes 4 Watch on Netflix

Earthstorm gives viewers a real life look into the unavoidable natural disasters that plague our beautiful world. This insightful documentary covers the tornadoes that plague the U.S., volcano eruptions in Iceland, earthquakes in Japan, and hurricanes across the world. With four, forty-minute episodes, we hear from survivors and observers alike recounting their personal experiences surviving a natural disaster. There's just something about the weather that pulls us in and leaves us more curious than we were before. The retelling of these experiences can humble and scare us in all the best ways.

2 Storm Chasers

A five-season long TV show that captivated the nation from 2007-2011.

Storm Chasers Genre Reality Number of Seasons 4 Number of episodes 36 Stream on Max

This long-running series follows thrill-seeking storm chasers as they risk their lives by driving straight into tornadoes. Known to some as a serious, weather and science-based show, the series is also interesting because of Sean Casey's dramatics. They are equally entertaining and annoying. This series chronicles the risky moves that storm chasers take. Tragically, some featured storm chasers are no longer with us, including those who lost their lives during the El Reno Tornado in 2013. Although there are still a few of the cast kicking around, a famously known storm chaser, Reed Timmer, posts and live streams storms on his popular YouTube channel. The passion they shared with these storms is a powerful reminder of the beauty and danger of nature.

3 Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal earthquake

A look into the devastating 2015 earthquake that highlights the resilience of Everest climbers and local communities.

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake Genre Documentary Number of Seasons 1 Number of episodes 3 Stream on Netflix

This Netflix documentary gives audiences eyewitness accounts and actual footage of a deadly 2015 earthquake. Everybody always seems to have some sort of interest in Everest, and if you are one of those people, this documentary might calm that urge for a good while. As informative and interesting as this documentary is, audiences were more captivated by the underlining issues noticed throughout the episodes. Audiences have been reeling online about how some earthquake survivors were stealthily stealing money and goods from dead villagers. Aftershock serves as a haunting reminder that even in tragedy, greed can overshadow grief.

4 Before the Flood

Leonardo DiCaprio explores the world's most urgent issue, climate change.

Before the Flood Run Time 1h 36m Director Fisher Stevens Stream on Disney+

Climate change is a 'world-ending' issue that many people dismiss as a myth. In a last ditch effort to bring awareness to climate change, Leonardo DiCaprio takes on the world's biggest issue and tries to bring more attention to it. Not only does the documentary show us exactly how we are harming the planet, but it even takes it a step further by telling society what we can do to begin to change and reverse our own destruction of the planet. The documentary can be a bit heavy, but it is an important watch.

5 Bring your own Brigade

This documentary brings attention to California's wildfires, with heartfelt stories about this press environmental issue.

Bring your own Brigade Run Time 2h 0m Director Lucy Walker Stream on Paramount+

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker's documentary Bring your own Brigade investigates the causes behind the devastating wildfires that continuously plague California. We're offered a fresh perspective on the reasons for California's wildfires and the film has a very clear thesis about why these fires seem to be intensifying and what, if anything, can be done about it.

