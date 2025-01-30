Summary Meta's social media app Threads has reached 320 million active monthly users.

New features like photo tagging and a media tab are rolling out now.

Threads recently added the ability to schedule and markup posts, and is now testing ads on the app.

Meta is putting all its cards on the table to expand Threads , which it launched in 2023. The app has become X's main rival alongside BlueSky and has received persistent updates over the past few months as X loses users .

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, recently announced at an earnings presentation that the app now has 320 million monthly active users, up 20 million from last month. Threads had 275 million monthly active users in November, so the app has experienced exponential growth in the past two months.

To attempt to keep this growth going, Meta has been busy adding new features to the app -- and it just announced that even more are rolling out now.

Threads is playing catch-up with X

Users will soon be able to tag people in photos

Meta / Pocket-lint

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced in a recent Threads post that Meta will be adding the ability to tag people in photos you post to the platform. A new media tab is also being added to the app, which lets users view all the photos and videos they've shared on the social media platform. Mosseri says the media tab was a "a long overdue request from the community."

A lot of these new features are simply playing catch-up with those available on X, but benefit the platform nonetheless. The media tab could play a future role in helping the app compete with TikTok too, which just recently had its US ban temporarily lifted. The new Threads features are rolling out globally now, so you should be able to access them soon.

Threads has also added other new features recently, such as the ability to schedule and markup posts. Meta also announced it is testing ads on the app, and more controversially, that it is adding a community note system later this year that replaces third-party fact checking.