Key Takeaways Meta's Threads is testing custom feeds for specific topics and profiles.

Users can search for topics they like and add profiles to their custom feeds.

Threads recently hit over 275 million active users as it sees competition from Bluesky rising.

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has seen its competitors Threads and Bluesky picking up steam on the heels of the 2024 U.S. election and the implementation of some pretty suspect AI terms and conditions on Elon Musk's platform .

Now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced Threads is testing a new custom feeds feature for specific topics and profiles, similar to a feature Bluesky already has. Threads is Meta's version of X, and shares many similarities with the popular social media site.

Zuckerberg announced Threads' new custom feeds feature in a recent post on the platform. The feature will make it easier for users to find communities and posts on topics that interest them. I can see this feature being quite useful, and can help filter out posts you might not necessarily want to see.

How to use custom feeds on Threads

Get more control over what you see and read

Meta

Firstly, it's important to note not all Threads users have access to this feature yet as it's still being tested. So you may or may not be able to use it. To create a custom feed on Threads, you'll first need to search for a topic that interests you, such as technology, and select the topic to see recent posts about it. Once there, you'll be able to tap on the three-dot icon next to the topic and select Create a new feed. This will create a feed that has posts just about your chosen topic.

It's not limited to topics either, you can also add specific profiles to your custom feeds as well to further curate what you see on Threads. To do this, navigate to a profile you'd like to add to your feed, tap the three dots above their profile picture, and select the option to add them to one of your feeds. To see your customs feeds on Threads, pull down on the home screen. From there, you'll see your "for you" tab and next to it will be your custom feeds.

Hopefully, this custom feeds feature gets a wider rollout soon. As someone who's just started to use Threads, I think this is a great way to curate your feed. Threads is starting to see competition from Bluesky, which recently hit 16 million users and hit #1 on the app store. However Threads has a sizable lead on Bluessky, with over 275 million monthly users.