We're still catching our breath from all the major showcases we were slammed with this summer. From the Summer Game Fest to Nintendo Directs , we've been bombarded with new trailers and announcements to get us excited about everything we can play for the rest of 2024 and beyond. We're on the cusp of even more reveals with Gamescom coming up, and a bit later, the Tokyo Game Show, but one smaller showcase from THQ Nordic decided to squeeze itself in at the very top of August .

THQ Nordic is the revival of the old THQ brand and has been hosting its own digital showcase yearly since 2021. As is typically the case, these presentations aren't massive in terms of the number of announcements but are more focused on giving us a deep look at a handful of games. If this showcase slipped your mind, worry not because I've compiled this handy roundup of everything that was shown.

1 Wreckfest 2

Beautiful carnage

The biggest announcement of the show was the announcement of the next Wreckfest game. Wreckfest 2 will evolve the original's highly dynamic destruction by utilizing a new version of the ROMU engine. Not only will this allow for more specific and detailed damage, but also a highly robust car customizer. Here, players can design and detail every inch of their cars before they inevitably get smashed and dented. Mod support was promised alongside developer updates to keep the community going strong with new content. There will once again be a suite of multiplayer modes alongside a new career mode to play solo. Wreckfest 2 has no firm release date or platforms besides PC just yet.

2 Gothic 1

An even older remake

The classic 2001 RPG is yet another remake project coming from THQ Nordic. This new trailer was heavily story-focused, but wasn't shy about flashing its improved graphics. Running on Unreal 5, Gothic is looking very impressive from a visual standpoint. There was only a small glimpse at combat, so that aspect is still up in the air. Like Epic Mickey, Gothic will also get a few neat additions. New stories will be added, and existing ones will be expanded, alongside reworked NPCs and character progression. We still have no release date on this one, but it shouldn't be too long before we hear more.

3 Titan Quest 2

Get some gameplay

After Titan Quest 2 was announced at last year's THQ Nordic showcase, the game has been completely MIA. It is back one year later and with a fresh gameplay trailer to reinvigorate your excitement. This sequel doesn't appear to be doing anything drastically different from its predecessor from the fight against a large beast and a bit of looting. What does look updated is the new skill system that allows you to combine skills into new ones that can be further upgraded. Again, this game was not given a release date.

4 The Eternal Life of Goldman

The hidden gem

Of all the reveals and trailers of the show, this 2D platformer looks like it could be the hidden gem of the entire show. The art will instantly catch your attention thanks to the incredible animation and detail that gives strong Cuphead vibes in the best possible way. Every frame is hand-painted to make it look like a true animated movie that you can play. The plot is inspired from Jewish, Greek, and Mesopotamian folklore to give it a unique flavor we almost never see in gaming. Gameplay-wise, you play as an elderly man who uses his cane to platform and attack enemies and bosses in what looks like a very tough platformer. We don't know when we can get our hands on The Eternal Life of Goldman, but it will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.