All kinds of drones are pretty cool, right? But what about drones that go underwater? They have to be even cooler and the latest from underwater drone maker QYSEA has a lot going on.

Dubbed the FIFISH V-EVO, this drone features plenty of things you're likely to want if you plan on taking yourself underwater and capturing some footage of fish and whatever else you might happen to find down there. Treasure? We didn't say that, but you never do know do you?

FIFISH V-EVO with 4K video

The QYSEA FIFISH V-EVO promises to be able to record 4K video at 60fps while it's underwater with a 360-degree omnidirectional movement, notes DroneDJ. And like most drones of this type, the FIFISH V-EVO has a long cabled tether that connects to the remote that you use to guide the drone around. That tether is 100 metres long so you've got plenty to play with.

The camera itself features a 166-degree ultra-wide lens which should mean that you'll capture as much as you could possibly hope to see 100 metres down, while a pair of white LED lights should also ensure that you can see what's going on even if the going gets dark.

In terms of pricing, there are a couple of different options but the starting price is $1,299. You can upgrade to a kit with a robotic arm if you must, but you'll pay an extra $300 to be able to grab things.

If all you want to do is take a look at what's floating around under the sea, this could well be worth considering. It won't be for everyone of course, but still. If you've a spare $1,300 and live close enough to a body of water to make this a good time, there are worse things to spend your money on.