A lot of time, research, and energy went into finding the exact right TV for my entertainment needs, viewing habits, and home environment. When I finally was ready to pull the trigger on a new model, I settled on the Samsung S90D. I've had it for a couple of months now and there's so much about it that I love. Fortunately, it's on sale for Cyber Monday and I absolutely recommend getting in on this Samsung smart TV as well.

For Cyber Monday, you can grab this 65-inch OLED TV for $1,400, down from $2,200, a discount that definitely makes this model worth considering, particularly as the new year approaches. It's a 2024 model that's up to the task of handling the best new media created, and will suit those who consume all kinds of content. Here's what you should know about this stellar OLED TV.

Samsung S90D $1398 $2198 Save $800 Samsung S90D (QD-OLED) is a high-end TV in Samsung's OLED lineup, featuring a range of sizes from 55 to 83-inches. The display is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, supporting AI capabilities to improve the picture and sound. Brand Samsung Display Size 55-inches Operating System Tizen OS Display Type QD-OLED Display Resolution 4K $1398 at Amazon

This OLED TV offers a stunning image backed by a ton of features

A worthy hub for all your entertainment needs

For those who consume varied media, from prestige TV shows to cinematic blockbusters, from live sports to the latest video games, I think OLED TVs are the way to go. Self-emissive pixels mean that the screen will achieve perfect contrast, with true blacks allowing for fine details to come through without blurring or shadowing. Whereas some OLED models may struggle a bit to achieve the same kind of peak brightness as QLED TVs, that's not really an issue for the newest units from the top manufacturers, including this one from Samsung. It's not as overwhelming as LG's G4 OLED TV , but it's still mighty bright, even in well-lit rooms.

Samsung S90D $1398 $2198 Save $800 Brand Samsung Display Size 55-inches Operating System Tizen OS Display Type QD-OLED Display Resolution 4K $1398 at Amazon

The Samsung S90D provides a terrific image, and while it's lacking in Dolby Vision, HDR10+ is plenty capable of producing vivid, bright colors and immersive scenes. Users can also customize the image on screen using AI enhancements so that you can find the group of settings that look the best to you. That includes removing, or simply lessening, motion enhancements that can lead to the dreaded soap opera effect.

As an operating system, Tizen is more than adequate; it's easy to set up apps and navigate across different services and sources; a handy remove with four quick launch buttons is also handy. This TV includes a gaming suite offering a slate of features aimed at casual and serious players alike. You can also stream Xbox titles directly to your TV without a console if you invest in a controller and a Game Pass subscription. Its thin design also means it can sit flush against the wall when mounted.

Related I'm picking Samsung over LG for my next OLED smart TV -- here's why The differences may be slight, but this is why Samsung takes the win as my next OLED smart TV.

I was thrilled when I bought this TV and I absolutely think it's worth investing in if you're someone who regularly enjoys a lot of different kinds of entertainment. To embrace cinematic fidelity and witness all the details on screen, check out this Samsung OLED smart TV.