Some of us are old enough to remember the 1980s from the first time around but for everyone else the hit Netflix show Stranger Things brought it into the public consciousness. Now Casio is putting it on people's wrists, too.

The new Casio A120WEST is inspired by Stranger Things and it's very easy to see. Casio calls it "a love letter to the 80s classics that captured a generation" and there's no better way to put it. If you owned a Casio watch from that generation, this thing will immediately be right at home on your wrist. In fact, Casio says that its own watches from that era were the inspiration for this particular watch, and that absolutely shines through here.

Casio

So strange, so cool

Casio announced the new watch via a press release that outlines what it was going for with the A120WEST. The company says that the watch face depicts the Stranger Things world and its characters with colorful buttons that are supposed to remind us of the 1980s world. There's a Demogorgon appearing in the very centre of the watch beneath the display, and there's a party piece - pressing the LED light button displays the show's name printed upside down. That's pretty cool, right?

"In 1983, a young boy vanishes into thin air from a sleepy American midwest town," Casio says as it sets the scene. "As friends, family, and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one very strange little girl. A love letter to the 80s classics that captivated a generation."

Around the back of the watch, you'll find the Stranger Things logo as well as all the usual details including the logo to show that the A120WEST is water-resistant. Casio says that it's rated for "daily use," so maybe don't go swimming in this thing.

Technical tidbits include the fact that the watch features a resin case and resin band. Features include a stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly time signal, auto-calendar, and that backlight we mentioned earlier. Timekeeping is good for ±30 seconds per month, we're told.

Casio

In terms of battery life, a standard CR1616 will apparently keep this Stranger Things-themed Casio running for around three years, which is solid.

We're told that this special Stranger Things collab between Netflix and Casio will go on sale in June, with a worldwide launch expected. Pricing is hard to come by right now, however, so now might be a good time to start saving those pennies.

Collaborations between watch companies and pop culture aren't new, of course. Tag Heuer's Mario Kart-inspired watch is a stunner, although it's obviously very different from the look Casio is going for here.