Key Takeaways The Asus ZenScreen Fold OLED is a 17.3-inch portable display that can be used with laptops, game consoles, and more, offering a larger display than most laptops.

The folding mechanism of the ZenScreen Fold is similar to Samsung's waterdrop-like hinge, minimizing the crease down the center of the display.

The monitor has an OLED display with a 2560 x 1920 resolution, support for DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and includes two USB-C ports, a Mini HDMI port, and a tripod mount. The release date and price have not been disclosed.

When you think about a foldable display there's a very good chance that the first thing that pops into your head will be a phone. Foldable phones are starting to become more and more common, but they aren't the only kinds of displays that bend in the middle. The Asus ZenScreen Fold OLED can do it as well, and it's a massive 17.3-inch portable display that's designed to be used with laptops, game consoles, and more.

Portable monitors are of course nothing new, and there are tons of them on the market right now, some better than others. But the idea of having a large display that folds into something smaller makes so much sense here — imagine having something that fits neatly into your bag but can open out to produce a display that's bigger than the vast majority of laptop displays. It sounds pretty great, right? Asus thinks so too.

Enter the Asus ZenScreen Fold OLED

The ZenScreen Fold weighs in at just 2.65 lbs which helps with portability, and at its thinnest point, it comes in at just 9.7mm. The folding mechanism comes in the form of something similar to Samsung's waterdrop-like hinge. That means that the crease down the center of the display is minimal, something that's always going to be an important consideration for technology like this. Thankfully, creases are starting to become less of a problem as foldable technology improves and this is one example of that.

In terms of specifications, the monitor has an OLED display with a 2560 x 1920 resolution which at 17 inches is pretty great for almost anything that you're likely to throw at it. There's support for DisplayHDR True Black 500, and there's 100% DCI-P3 coverage as well.

Asus

So far, so good. But a portable display also needs to have the ports you need to be able to plug your computers and game consoles into it. In the case of the ZenScreen Fold OLED, we have two USB-C ports and a Mini HDMI port for those who need it. Interestingly, buyers will also find somewhere to mount a tripod as well.

On the less positive side, Asus hasn't said when the ZenScreen Fold OLED will go on sale nor how much it will cost when it does. We can safely assume that it won't be cheap, unfortunately, but we'll be waiting with bated breath to find out exactly how much we will have to spend on this thing to get the perfect portable Xbox or PS5-playing experience. So long as you have the right portable power station to power it, that is.