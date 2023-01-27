New GWF-1000 series G-Shock released as part of the 30th anniversary of the Frogman line.

Casio has announced a new model of its Frogman G-Shock that actually resembles a frog - well, it's in the colours of the deadly poison dart frog, that is.

The GWF-A1000APF-1AER is otherwise known as the special edition G-Shock Poison Dart Frog Frogman and has been developed to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Frogman watch line.

Available from the start of February, the watch is Bluetooth-enabled so you can hook it up to an iPhone or Android device and use the Casio G-Shock Connected App to automatically adjust the time no matter the time zone. When paired, you can also use the watch to find your phone, while tide point settings and diving logs are available too.

6 Images Casio G-Shock Poison Dart Frogman (Casio)

The design is based on the poisonous amphibian that's native to the Amazon rain forest. It has a bezel made from multi-colour carbon and fiberglass, and is carved to reproduce the colourings and patterns of the frog's skin. A semi-transparent urethane material sits on top to accentuate the effect.

On the rear, the watch sports the trademark frog character that can be found on all Frogman models, except this has the dots of the particular species on its body.

Other technology that can be found on the new G-Shock includes Tough Solar - Casio's solar-powered charging system that can charge from most light sources. It has a five-month battery life even without regular access to light exposure, and 30-months when left in total darkness with the power saving mode switched on.

As a diver's watch, it is ISO 200M water resistant, and comes with a corrosion resistant housing that will protect the watch from salt water. There's a depth gauge on the face that measures depth and dive time.

Radio controlled timekeeping is in operation even when not connected to a phone via Bluetooth. This keeps the watch accurate.

The Casio G-Shock Poison Dart Frog Frogman will be available on g-shock.co.uk from 1 February 2023, priced at £949.