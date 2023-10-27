Key Takeaways Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, promising pro-level performance in compact sizes with impressive display specifications.

Both phones have a 3,000-nit peak brightness, the highest seen on a smartphone, ensuring clear visibility even in direct sunlight.

The phones feature a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, minimizing battery impact, and include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 50-megapixel cameras, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

In a phone launch season that already saw flagship iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro launches alongside new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro arrivals, Xiaomi has now gotten in on the act. The company has officially unveiled the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, and it has plenty to shout about - including one particularly impressive display specification.

The Xiaomi 14, a phone that the company promises offers pro-level performance in a compact size, has a display that measures 6.36 inches while the Xiaomi 14 Pro has a larger 6.73-inch offering. But the most interesting figure is the brightness these things are capable of.

So many nits

While these two phones do have different size displays, both of them are capable of a 3,000-nit peak brightness which is the biggest number we've seen on a smartphone. That's an impressive figure to be sure, and it's one that should ensure that these two phones will be easily seen even in the most direct of sunlight. Whether or not that will negatively impact battery life, however, we'll have to wait and see. Regardless, 3,000 nits should make for some glorious HD content viewing if that's your jam.

Xiaomi

In terms of other specifications, those displays have a variable refresh rate that goes from just 1Hz to 120Hz, something that should help ensure that the battery impact of that impressive brightness will be minimised.

On the inside, both phones come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip as well as all the cameras you'd expect. Both models have similar cameras with the main sensor being a 50-megapixel one. Choosing to take an ultrawide shot will also mean a 50-megapixel sensor while a zoom option is also present on both models.

Other notable specifications include up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage offered for both models. International availability and pricing haven't been made available yet, but local prices suggest that the Xiaomi 14 Pro could start at around $680 while the Xiaomi 14 will start at around $550.